ALLEGIANT REPORTS APRIL 2022 TRAFFIC

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2022.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison






April 2022

April 2019

Change

Passengers

1,515,579

1,268,298

19.5%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,403,617

1,154,056

21.6%

Available seat miles (000)

1,646,286

1,425,278

15.5%

Load factor

85.3%

81.0%

4.3pts

Departures

10,349

9,305

11.2%

Average stage length (miles)

901

895

0.7%

Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison






April 2022

April 2019

Change

Passengers

1,525,921

1,281,143

19.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,677,606

1,471,005

14.0%

Departures

10,594

9,653

9.7%

Average stage length (miles)

898

891

0.8%

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison






April 2022

April 2021

Change

Passengers

1,515,579

1,009,460

50.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,403,617

904,249

55.2%

Available seat miles (000)

1,646,286

1,417,235

16.2%

Load factor

85.3%

63.8%

21.5pts

Departures

10,349

9,408

10.0%

Average stage length (miles)

901

868

3.8%

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison






April 2022

April 2021

Change

Passengers

1,525,921

1,016,688

50.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,677,606

1,447,376

15.9%

Departures

10,594

9,663

9.6%

Average stage length (miles)

898

863

4.1%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results




$ per gallon

April 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$4.15



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

