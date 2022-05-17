SUSE Transforms Cloud Native Security From Core to Cloud to Edge With Significant Advancements to NeuVector and Rancher

SUSE Transforms Cloud Native Security From Core to Cloud to Edge With Significant Advancements to NeuVector and Rancher

Launching at KubeCon Europe, SUSE NeuVector 5.0 and SUSE Rancher 2.6.5 provide full lifecycle container security anywhere

Furthering its commitment to the open source community, SUSE contributes the NeuVector open source project Open Zero Trust to Cloud Native Computing Foundation

VALENCIA, Spain, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon Europe -- SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announces the release of SUSE NeuVector 5.0, the first edition of its container security platform since SUSE open sourced NeuVector in January. Timed to coincide with the latest update of SUSE Rancher, the leading container management platform that provides full management of all your Kubernetes distributions, this announcement furthers SUSE's vision to deliver a fully integrated cloud native platform that enables users to build, deploy, and easily secure their Kubernetes applications and accelerate their digital transformation.

SUSE at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, Valencia, Spain (PRNewswire)

Full Lifecycle Container Security Anywhere with SUSE NeuVector 5.0

SUSE NeuVector 5.0 is integrated with SUSE Rancher and works with other enterprise container management platforms including Amazon EKS, Google GKE and Microsoft AKS. As part of the SUSE Rancher 2.6.5 release, Rancher users can access and be authenticated to manage SUSE NeuVector directly through the Rancher console. This provides customers the benefit of a complete zero-trust stack with a seamless user experience that simplifies security management for large, globally distributed Kubernetes environments.

"As container security concerns continue to rise, our customers know that they can count on SUSE to deliver a comprehensive solution that enhances security throughout the Kubernetes lifecycle," said Greg Muscarella, general manager, enterprise container management, SUSE. "Building on the heritage of SUSE Linux Enterprise and integrating seamlessly with SUSE Rancher, SUSE NeuVector will enable enterprises to strengthen their security against growing cyber threats in any location without compromising developer agility and innovation."

The release of SUSE NeuVector continues to enhance enterprises' ability to build resilient container systems in real-time. These features include Web Application Firewall detection, automated container protection, vulnerability (CVE) investigation and triage, compliance checks and reports.

Flexible, Easy to Use, Hybrid Platform for Kubernetes Anywhere

SUSE's open, interoperable Kubernetes management platform SUSE Rancher enhances its offerings to address the evolving needs of today's development teams managing diverse workloads and environments from core to cloud to edge. SUSE Rancher helps customers deploy their applications on Kubernetes confidently, supporting operators delivering enterprise-critical applications with an improved cloud native approach to security.

Enhanced customer benefits for SUSE Rancher 2.6.5 include:

NeuVector Integration : The integration of NeuVector authentication into SUSE Rancher will help operators consolidate the management and lifecycle of their containers from deployment through security.

Prometheus Federator : Operators can now isolate Prometheus metrics between projects in SUSE Rancher. This provides a multi-tenant monitoring solution for enterprises with many teams on the same platform.

RKE2 Provisioning General Availability : SUSE's latest Kubernetes distribution RKE2, gives customers and the community the opportunity to deploy their clusters across a FIPS-compliant distribution with enhanced features designed to help pass CIS benchmark requirements with minimal intervention.

Enhanced Windows Support: RKE2 GA also adds support for Windows, including Server 2022. This release also includes a vSphere driver for provisioning directly into virtualized environments. Alongside experimental GMSA tooling, .NET applications can now maintain security best practices in container environments.

In keeping with SUSE's commitment to the open source community, SUSE also announced the contribution of SUSE NeuVector's open source project, Open Zero Trust (OZT) to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).

"Security is a critical requirement for all users and enterprises deploying cloud native workloads," said Fei Huang, VP Security Strategy, SUSE. "By contributing Open Zero Trust to the CNCF, its overall value will grow as the community participates in evolving and improving Kubernetes security. Open Zero Trust provides the world-class container security capabilities of NeuVector to everyone with the goal of facilitating a strong community of security-focused contributors critical to defending against exploits and hackers."

For more information about SUSE, visit the SUSE booth at KubeCon Europe (#p15) or visit www.suse.com.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable, secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words "aims," "targets," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Copyright 2022 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Natalie Paffmann

Natalie.Kelley@suse.com

SUSE Logo (PRNewsFoto/SUSE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SUSE S.A.