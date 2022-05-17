Epson Introduces its First Direct-to-Fabric Printer for North America

Monna Lisa 8000 Delivers High-Performance, Attainable Digital Direct-to-Fabric Printing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As production print shops continue to look for innovative solutions for digital textile printing, Epson today announced its first direct-to-fabric printer available in North America – the Monna Lisa 8000. The culmination of over 20-years of research, development and customer feedback, the Monna Lisa 8000 (ML-8000) combines precision engineering with advanced design to deliver the ability to print on a range of fabric types.

"Epson Monna Lisa printers have long maintained a strong reputation and market position in Italy where they have been used to digitally print fabrics for some of the world's largest international high fashion brands," said Mark Krzywicki, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The Monna Lisa 8000 has been developed to provide that same high quality in a more attainable, easy to use package – enabling North American companies to print on a wide variety of fabrics locally for both short runs and larger volume orders."

The ML-8000 features eight, all-new 4.7-inch PrecisionCore® printheads to deliver crisp, professional quality textiles at industrial level print speeds up to 1,744 ft2/hr.1 Leveraging Epson's most advanced imaging technologies, the ML-8000 accurately reproduces complex patterns, color gradations and photographic-like detail to meet evolving trends and designer needs.

The ML-8000 is available for install with either Epson GENESTA Pigment, Reactive, Acid, or Disperse ink – to best suit each customer's need and application and provide performance printing on an array of textile options, including cotton, viscose, polyester, nylon, silk, wool, and blended fabrics. The machine features a hot-swappable ink system that holds up to 20 liters of ink per color and automatically switches from an empty ink pack to a new ink pack mid-print for uninterrupted printing.

Designed for productivity and reliability, this printer minimizes downtime and simplifies maintenance with an array of user-friendly features. The ML-8000 is also available for install with new Epson Edge® Print Textile workflow software for powerful color management and seamless workflow integration and is compatible with Epson's new production-management Cloud Solution PORT, providing an operational dashboard view of a production line with cloud-based printer fleet reporting.

Built for productivity – New 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads deliver beautiful, accurate prints at print speeds of up to 1,744 ft 2 /hr 1

Breakthrough image quality – Epson Precision Dot Technology and exclusive Micro Weave ® , Multi-layer Halftoning and Lookup Table functions work together to reduce banding, graininess and degradation

Stable operation – User-friendly features include auto nozzle cleaning by fabric wiper, Nozzle Verification Technology, fluff blower, and ink mist extraction system

Minimize downtime – Epson support and remote monitoring system allows for fast, easy troubleshooting

Versatile Epson GENESTA inks – Print on a wide variety of fabrics, available for install with either Pigment, Reactive, Acid or Disperse ink; each ink pack is hot-swappable to allow for continuous printing

Easy operation – Large, 9-inch touchscreen panel provides easy navigation and printer management

Full-service support and consulting – Support from dedicated teams and experts at Epson Textile Solution Centers

The Epson Monna Lisa 8000 is now available and will ship directly from Epson America. There are several Epson PreferredSM Plus service coverage plans available that include toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service. For additional information on the ML-8000, customized pricing solutions, and service plans, visit www.epson.com/monnalisa.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 At 600 x 600 dpi, 2 pass, for Reactive/Pigment ink only. Printing width: 1,500 mm; printing mode: bidirectional. Printing speeds vary depending on such factors as image printed, firmware version, operating state of PC and print settings.

EPSON, Epson Edge, Micro Weave, and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

