Manhattan internist and cardiologist, Dr. William Priester collaborates with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to create a new concierge medical program, offering patients a more personalized approach to their care

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC ("CCPHP"), a leading membership-based (or "concierge") medical practice conversion and support company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with William Priester, MD, to establish Priester CCPHP, a concierge medicine program in conjunction with his existing internal medicine practice New York, NY.

Reestablishing a strong doctor-patient relationship



During Dr. Priester's tenure as internist and cardiologist in New York, he has built enduring relationships with his patient base, many of whom have been loyal to him for several decades. As his practices continued to grow, so did the administrative demands of operating and maintaining a private practice.

Like many other private internal medicine physicians, Dr. Priester has found himself at a crossroads: either continue to practice high-volume medicine, seeing many patients a day, but spending a limited amount of time with each of them or let his practice evolve to deliver highly personalized, preventative care and a chance to empower his patients with greater education and information.

The Priester CCPHP Membership

The concierge (membership-based) model continues to be a rewarding experience for physicians and patients alike. The increased time and flexibility allow concierge physicians, like Dr. Priester, to schedule patients for an hour appointment, if desired.

I've always believed in the importance of the doctor-patient relationship," says Dr. Priester. "This concierge model will not only support that relationship, but allow it to go one step further, by allowing more time with each patient."

Concierge patients of Priester CCPHP receive a host of added amenities as Members, including 24/7 connectivity to Dr. Priester via a direct phone number and a customized telehealth app, same/next day appointments with limited to no wait times regardless of medical necessity, and a robust wellness program called the SENS Solution® Wellness Program powered by CCPHP, which focuses on Sleep, Exercise, Nutrition, and Stress Management.

Through the partnership with CCPHP, Dr. Priester also has access to Castle Connolly's Top Doctor® Network of nearly 60,000 top recognized physicians nationwide. Being a recognized Top Doctor® himself, Dr. Priester can consult with and refer patients to top physicians of similar distinction.

About Dr. Priester

William D. Priester, MD is a board-certified internist and cardiologist serving the community of New York, NY. Dr. Priester earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Iowa and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Metropolitan Hospital in New York. He completed his fellowship in cardiology at Lenox Hill Hospital, where he continues as an Adjunct Attending Physician.

Learn more about Dr. Priester's concierge program, Priester CCPHP:

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners (CCPHP) works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable the optimal practice environment and the physician-patient relationship. Members (patients) pay an affordable fee to take advantage of a wide array of enhancements for a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to support health and wellbeing. For more information, go to ccphp.net .

SOURCE Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC