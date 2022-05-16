InventHelp Inventor Develops Modernized & Different Design for an Aircraft (SNF-148)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide travelers with an affordable and non-polluting means of flying without airports, traffic, etc.," said an inventor, from Freedom, Calif., "so I invented the ELECTRIC HELIPLANE. My design could also eliminate bumper to bumper traffic on the freeway."

The patent-granted invention provides a modernized design for an aircraft. In doing so, it offers a more maneuverable and efficient alternative to traditional airplanes. It also helps to reduce pollution and noise and it saves time by enabling you to leave from home instead of from the airport. The invention features a safe, quiet and cost-effective design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for the flight industry.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

