Top Epee Coach Guillermo Madrigal Joins Acclaimed NYC Fencers Club

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fencers Club (FC) –North America's oldest and most accomplished fencing sport club – welcomes its newest coach: Guillermo Madrigal. Coach Madrigal is a former national coach in Cuba and Puerto Rico. Coach Madrigal has just returned from the 2022 Junior World and Cadet Championships, where one of his most accomplished students won the Junior World's in Women's Epee. He now joins the ranks of FC's past and present fencing masters, who have groomed National Champions, World Champions, and Olympic Medalists throughout the iconic New York fencing club's 139-year history. Coach Madrigal joins a Fencers Club coaching roster that includes three active USA Fencing Hall of Fame coaches; Simon Gershon (2015), Akhi Spencer-El (2020) and Mikhail Petin (2021).

"After an international search to identify and hire an outstanding coach for our Epee program, the Coaches Search Committee fully believe that Coach Guillermo will be an invaluable asset to the Fencers Club community," says Philippe Bennett , Chairman of the Fencers Club's Board of Directors .

Born in Cuba, Coach Madrigal was an accomplished athlete – competing internationally at a senior level, including as team captain of the National Cuban Fencing Team. Coach Madrigal received a degree in fencing and studied all 3 weapons at the University in Physical Education in Cuba. His coaching career started as assistant coach for the Cuban team in 2008. He then moved to Puerto Rico where he was the National Coach from 2012-2015. Coach Madrigal moved to the U.S. in 2016 and since then, many of his students have consistently achieved at the national and international levels.

"New York City is one of the most culturally diverse places in the world, and our fencing community reflects this strength, with club members and board representatives of widely differing backgrounds in terms of ethnicity, color, national origin, sex, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, religion and age," says Luisa Sanchez , Co-Treasurer and member of FC's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee and Coaches Search and Dues Committee. "We are proud to welcome Coach Madrigal, as we continue to diversify our leadership representation to reflect the goals and values of our multifaceted community."

David Niu , FC's executive director, is equally excited for this new step: "We ask our New York City neighbors and the global fencing network at large to join us in welcoming Coach Guillermo to the FC community. We cannot wait to see what we can all accomplish together."

About Fencers Club : Established in 1883, Fencers Club is the oldest fencing club in New York and one of the oldest in the Americas. FC is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the pursuit of excellence through the sport of fencing – both on and off the fencing strip. The club's students have gone on to become not only National Champions, World Champions, and Olympic Medalists, but also Ivy League graduates, doctors, lawyers, and other accomplished individuals dedicated to supporting their communities. We actively support a culture of sharing by performing community services that extend beyond fencing. Fencers Club is recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee as a Community Olympic Development Program. At least one Fencers Club member has competed for the USA in each Olympic Games.

Contact:

(212) 807-6947

info@fencersclub.org

View original content:

SOURCE FENCERS CLUB