Strategikon Pharma Announces the Release of Clinical Maestro® SOURCE 3.0

Change Orders, Adaptive and Complex Design Studies, Enhanced RFP Experience and More

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategikon Pharma announced today the release of Clinical Maestro® SOURCE version 3.0. An innovative solution that addresses the clinical RFP outsourcing process, SOURCE replaces outdated Excel-based workbooks with a powerful SaaS solution, designed by the world's leading experts in clinical outsourcing, our biopharmaceutical customers.

Clinical Maestro is the cloud-based platform that modernizes outsourcing for clinical programs. It enables all participants in clinical trials, Sponsor Companies, Vendors and Service Providers, to plan studies, model and manage clinical contracts in an entirely systematic way. Budget, source and manage, faster, more accurately, and with less effort. (PRNewsfoto/Strategikon Pharma) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE addresses many inefficient manual processes such as R&D RFP process, proposal due diligence, clinical contract negotiations, and vendor scoring, which have long been pain points for the industry. With significant additional functionality, SOURCE further simplifies and accelerates the RFP process for clinical procurement and other stakeholders.

Change orders, which consume a significant portion of time and budget, are supported over the entire outsourcing lifecycle. Flexibility for Interim Monitoring Visits (IMV) expands the range of studies, including a frequency-driven method and support for complex oncology studies. Other improvements include enhanced communication capabilities to support messaging between Sponsors and Providers during the RFP process; increased document management to ease the outsourcing staff efforts; and the ability to create and manage custom tasks in both Clinical Maestro PORTFOLIO, the industry leading planning and budgeting solution for clinical trials, and SOURCE, allowing Sponsors to model clinical study costs with their own historical data.

"Our customers have found that, with SOURCE, they can manage the end-to-end RFP process in a fraction of the time compared to traditional email and Excel-based processes, consistently gaining savings, more than 10% per RFP, through the advanced due diligence engine and availability of Fair Market Value. This release adds critical functionality for Change Order management and complex study design, alleviating some of the most frustrating processes in clinical outsourcing," said Anca Copaescu, Founder and CEO of Strategikon Pharma. "Creating activity-based custom tasks with the advanced formula configurator allows Sponsors to model internal activities and budget with historical costs and benchmark data, advancing the tool set of clinical budgeting teams."

For more information, join our webinar: "How to Transform Your R&D Procurement with Innovative Technology."

About Clinical Maestro by Strategikon

Clinical Maestro, a SaaS solution, equips all participants in developing clinical trials, both Biopharmaceutical companies and R&D Service Providers, with state-of-the-art tools to budget, source, and manage faster, more accurately, and with less effort. Please visit www.clinicalmaestro.com for more details.

