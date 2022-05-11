STEEP HILL, PIONEER OF U.S. CANNABIS TESTING, TO OPEN A LICENSED LAB IN VERMONT

VERMONT WILL BE THIRD NORTHEASTERN LICENSEE FOR STEEP HILL'S NATIONAL NETWORK

, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steep Hill, a leader in cannabis analytical testing, and the United States' first commercial cannabis lab, expands with a new licensee partner into the state of Vermont. In 2004, Vermont legalized cannabis for medicinal use and more recently in 2020, Vermont became the 11th state to approve of adult use sales. Licensee Steep Hill Vermont is the first analytics laboratory to receive pre-approval from the State of Vermont.

Steep Hill Inc., CEO, Sameet Kanade, announced, "We are delighted to partner with Steep Hill Vermont, a dynamic, entrepreneurial group with a comprehensive industrial, scientific, and business management background. Their group has rich experience in the cannabis industry, and we look forward to working with them to bring robust safety compliance testing to Vermont's medical patients and adult consumers."

Steep Hill Vermont Lab Director Callie Chapman added, "Working with the State of Vermont, our laboratory plans to expand cannabis testing services, while offering quick turnaround times and educational resources for cultivators, manufacturers, and other industry participants. Our goal is to be a key partner in the success of the Green Mountain State's adult use market and continue to grow our industry." Steep Hill Vermont is projected to support cannabis and hemp cultivation and processor customers by fall of 2022.

Leading the Steep Hill Vermont team will be:

Kos Parulekar, founding partner & CEO of Steep Hill Vermont has held management roles at multinational entities such as General Electric and The World Bank, as well as with multiple early-stage ventures at the pre-IPO and post-ICO stage. Kos holds a BS in Entrepreneurship from Syracuse University, a MS in Economics from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from INSEAD in France.

Dr. Mark Scialdone, founding partner & Chief Scientist at Steep Hill Vermont, is a recognized expert specializing in natural product chemistry including plant oil extraction, analysis, and chemical modification. He is an inventor of 37 issued US patents and has authored 17 publications over three decades of research. Previously, Dr. Scialdone was a research chemist at DuPont for more than 18 years. He holds BS and MS degrees in Chemistry from Michigan Technological University, a PhD in Chemistry from Wayne State University and was a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Colorado State University. Dr. Scialdone is a member of the ASTM D37 Committee on Cannabis, the NCIA Testing Policy Working Group and is a founding member of the Cannabis Chemistry Subdivision of the American Chemical Society. He also serves on the editorial board for the American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine.

Callie Chapman, founding partner & Lab Director of Steep Hill Vermont, is a chemical engineer with over 10 years of experience working in the semiconductor and FDA-regulated personal care industry. Prior to Steep Hill Vermont, Callie was the head of the Cannabis Product Development program with her former employer and consulted with cannabis brands across the US. Callie holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Clarkson University and Graduate certification from the Winkle College of Pharmacy at University of Cincinnati, along with coursework at the University of Vermont.

"What I believe the cannabis industry continues to need is 'compliantly rebellious' scientific attitude. An attitude owned by those of us who are not afraid to push on the limits of societal norms while remaining compliant to the science and regulation that governs product safety. This synergy will raise the bar for the entire industry keeping cannabis safe and effective for all who partake."

Steep Hill Vermont CSO Dr. Scialdone added, "We chose to partner with Steep Hill because of their breadth of experience from opening multiple cannabis testing labs across the country that are considered the gold standard for quality results, rapid turnaround time, and impeccable customer service. Vermont has long had the status of the Humboldt County of the East having a long tradition in cannabis, so opening a testing lab here makes sense on many levels."

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is a leading cannabis science company with significant footprints in lab testing and research and development. Steep Hill's foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational cannabis to ensure compliance with current safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. Steep Hill: "Globally Driven. Locally Focused."

