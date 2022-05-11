SilverSneakers Marks Unparalleled 30 Year Legacy of Reinventing Active Aging

Celebrating Three Decades and Millions of Lives Positively Impacted Through Innovative Fitness, Social Interaction and Mental Engagement Programs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program for seniors, will host a series of virtual and in-person events and activities throughout 2022 to honor its rich history and steadfast growth over the past 30 years. The company is not only celebrating the brand's longevity, but also its evolution to a healthy lifestyle program that continues to meet our members where they are by offering in-person and virtual senior-focused curriculum, physical activity, social engagement, and mental enrichment opportunities.

SilverSneakers is a proven, trusted program that continues to make a difference in the lives of seniors and their families. In the Company's 2021 Annual Member Survey, members share how SilverSneakers participation and physical activity impacts their health:

88% of members say SilverSneakers has "improved my quality of life"

86% feel healthier because of SilverSneakers

52% "I have made new and valuable friendships"

"We are looking forward to celebrating three remarkable decades of SilverSneakers, the millions of lives it has improved, and the many ways we are defining the future of health and wellness for older adults," said Richard Ashworth, president and chief executive officer of Tivity Health. ", Today, we offer seniors a network of more than 23,000 fitness locations and thousands of live in-person and virtual classes every month, along with opportunities to improve social engagement and engage in virtual learning. I am proud and thankful for our members, instructors, partners and colleagues who have helped us to become the trusted leader in senior fitness"

SilverSneakers was founded by Mary Swanson, whose father served as the inspiration for the nationally recognized fitness program. After Mary's father survived a heart attack at age 51, he vowed to improve his health and quality of life with regular physical activity. Mary recognized the need for a formalized exercise class designed specifically for older adults, and in 1992, the first SilverSneakers class launched in Arizona.

The program has evolved over the years and now offers classes for every fitness level. Whether in the gym or the comfort of home, members have access to a network of more than 23,000 fitness locations nationwide including community FLEX fitness locations; a network of 13,000 live virtual, instructor-led classes each month; and access to a digital curriculum of 300 classes on-demand.

"Our Silver SilverSneakers fitness benefits make it easy and affordable for UPMC for Life Medicare Advantage members to stay active and focus on their wellness," said Angela Perri, CMO for UPMC Health Plan. "With free, unlimited memberships to local participating fitness centers, our members can take advantage of so many benefits including access to trained instructors, amenities such as swimming pools, SilverSneakers On-Demand™ workout videos, and many more."

SilverSneakers members can also enjoy the benefits of two new innovative partnerships launched this year to go beyond fitness and increase mental enrichment and social connectivity:

Stitch , the world's largest social community helps older adults create enriching social connections by offering an opportunity to connect around shared interests (e.g., book club, travel) through a hybrid approach of online and in-person activities.





GetSetUp, a virtual learning platform, designed specifically to provide mental enrichment activities for seniors, offering a wide range of online classes through a video platform optimized for ease of activation, user engagement and social connection.

To follow and be a part of the SilverSneakers 30th celebration, visit SilverSneakers30.com, Facebook @SilverSneakers and Instagram @SilverSneakers .

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health®, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare-eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to more than 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com .

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment programs, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services supports health plans nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and improve health outcomes. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources members need to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com

