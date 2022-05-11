Ruder Finn Hires Lindsay Hughes as EVP of Healthcare

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications agency, Ruder Finn, today announced that healthcare industry veteran, Lindsay Hughes, has joined the agency as Executive Vice President of the New York Healthcare practice.

Lindsay Hughes, EVP of Healthcare, Ruder Finn (PRNewswire)

With 17 years of agency-side marketing and communications experience, Hughes has led Agency of Record engagements for some of the world's largest companies and brands. She brings expertise in brand reputation management and executive communications and has executed innovative marketing solutions for companies such as AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson Medical Device enterprises. Hughes's experience ranges across several therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, immunology, cardiovascular and women's health.

Reporting directly to Christie Anbar, Managing Director of Healthcare, Hughes will help to shape and build the firm's Healthcare practice by providing leadership on marquee accounts, unlocking new opportunities for strategic partnerships, and delivering breakthrough communications that provide meaningful impact for all stakeholders.

"Our Healthcare practice is on a powerful trajectory for expansion worldwide," said Anbar. "Lindsay is a perfect partner to help us maximize current and new business opportunities, and ultimately, fortify our organic growth strategy. With her history in providing best-in-class experiences for some of the most reputable healthcare brands, I have no doubt that her capabilities will help the practice soar to new heights."

"Ruder Finn is a force to be reckoned with in the Healthcare communications industry, and I am thrilled to join a team so dedicated to excellence in this space," said Hughes. "I look forward to working alongside the team as we build and execute a vision for the future that is aimed at uncovering what's next."

