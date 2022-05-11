Registrations Open for Bitget KCGI 2022 with Upgraded 200 BTC Prize Pool

Close to 500 registered users on the first day

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrations for the long-awaited biannual global crypto futures trading competition - King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI), hosted by leading global derivatives exchange, Bitget, have officially opened. Participants can register for the competition from now till May 20, 10:00 (UTC+8), while the actual competition will take place from May 20, 10:00 to June 10, 10:00 (UTC+8).

Since registrations for KCGI 2022 have officially started, a record number of close to 500 registrants were recorded, representing a positive response from the community for the long-awaited return of this trading competition. Following the momentum of last year's popularity, the prize pool for KCGI 2022 has been doubled to 200 BTC. Apart from financial prizes, a variety of gifts are also up for grabs including Bose speakers, folding bikes, premium gaming chairs, LG stanbyME Display screen, etc.

Commenting on this year's edition of KCGI, Bitget's CEO, Sandra Lou said, "We are extremely thrilled for registrations to officially open. Given the positive response so far, we are confident that it will continue to generate interest in the days to come. To show our gratitude for the support from the Bitget family, we have doubled the prize pool to 200 BTC, may the best team/participant win."

For more information on KCGI, please visit https://www.bitget.com/en/kcgi/spring/2022

