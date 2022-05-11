PM72 Summit: Around the Project Management World in 72 Hours

Fundraising live stream event for Malala Fund

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PM72: Things look very promising as Jexo finalizes their long-awaited speaker agenda for the PM72 Summit , a virtual, 72-hour project management marathon event organized in partnership with re:solution and Old Street Solutions, from June 13th to June 16th, with a focus on sharing practices and ideas while bringing awareness to the potential of project management in the Atlassian ecosystem. The event is free for all and aimed at raising donations for the Malala Fund charity.

Over 55 industry speakers are scheduled to present non-stop project management content in various time zones around topics like risk management, marketing, change management, software, operations, Agile teams, Atlassian tools and others. They're well-known names in the project management space, like Jurgen Appelo, and a whole lot of experts from companies like: Accenture, Atlassian, Appfire, Easy Agile, MetaINF, Trundl, and DEISER among others.

"I'm excited to be part of the PM72 event to share free knowledge about project management across the world, while also benefiting Malala Fund whose vision is a world where every girl can learn and lead," said Amber Morey-Wu, R&D Program Manager at Atlassian.

The PM72 Summit is also set to feature several exciting initiatives, including a virtual networking platform "after-party" designed by Jexo specifically for the event, within the confines of Welo spaces, as well as the PM72 official shop that sells merchandise to raise further donations for Malala Fund.

About Jexo

Jexo is a lean startup company founded in 2018 that builds simple, plug&play apps for Jira Cloud. The company is home to a global team of SaaS-enthusiasts who help product teams deliver work by providing the next generation of project management apps.

