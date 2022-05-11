Omnicom's Credera Continues Global Expansion with San Francisco Bay Area Office Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data, and technology, today announced the launch of a new office in the San Francisco Bay Area to make an extraordinary impact with some of the most innovative companies in the world. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

"The launch of Credera's San Francisco Bay Area office builds on the strategic client and firm growth that we've seen with other offices on the West Coast in Los Angeles and Seattle," says Justin Bell, CEO and president of Credera. "This expansion helps Credera better serve our clients with a personalized, agile approach and with the global scale that Credera brings."

"We believe the Credera culture of innovation, trust, and transparency will resonate with the diverse, entrepreneurial, and ultra-highly skilled talent pool in the Bay Area market," says Ben Rhodes, Credera partner and lead for the San Francisco Bay Area office. "We look forward to scaling our growth engine through the hiring of local, executive-level leaders and deepening our relationships with key Omnicom agency partners, equipping us to deliver world-changing and results-driven services to our portfolio of West Coast clients."

Credera is actively recruiting top technology, data, strategy and operations, and management consulting leaders with an emphasis on data science, data engineering, MarTech, customer strategy, and privacy professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area to help the most innovative companies continue to change the world. This Bay Area office is focused on Credera's mission of making an extraordinary impact on clients, colleagues, and communities with a talented group of people who authentically support one another at work, at home, and in the community.

Headquartered in Dallas, Credera's growing global team of talented consultants in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Singapore, and Australia drive impact for companies around the world. It has been honored by Fortune as a "Best Place to Work" in consulting and professional services.

ABOUT CREDERA

Credera (credera.com) is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, innovation, data and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, our approximately 3,000 consultants across the globe partner together with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for our clients. Our mission is to make an extraordinary impact for our clients, people, and communities.

ABOUT OMNICOM PRECISION MARKETING GROUP

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group aligns Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product / service design, AdTech / MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling and digital experience design and development. At the core of delivering these services is Omni, an advanced technology platform that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data insights from first-, second- and third-party sources, including several proprietary Omnicom data partnerships. OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

