NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB795.7 million ( US$125.5 million ), a 35.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, and a 36.9% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to decreases in one-time commissions and performance-based incomes.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2021



Q1 2022



YoY Change Wealth management 946.4



578.5



(38.9%) Asset management 270.0



200.6



(25.7%) Other businesses 8.3



16.6



101.1% Total net revenues 1,224.7



795.7



(35.0%)

Income from operations for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB313.8 million ( US$49.5 million ), a 37.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, due to the decreased net revenues for the first quarter of 2022, but a 137.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to less expenses and provision of credit losses incurred, which is partially offset by a decrease in net revenues.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q1 2021



Q1 2022



YoY Change Wealth management 418.1



235.4



(43.7%) Asset management 114.5



93.9



(18.0%) Other businesses (30.2)



(15.5)



(48.7%) Total income from operations 502.4



313.8



(37.5%)

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB305.2 million ( US$48.2 million ), a 32.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, but an 8.5% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB313.5 million ( US$49.5 million ), a 32.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, but an 8.2% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. We primarily distribute private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of March 31, 2022 was 415,082, an 8.1% increase from March 31, 2021 , and a 0.8% increase from December 31, 2021 .

Total number of active clients [2] , which excluded mutual fund-only clients during the first quarter of 2022 was 2,818, a 55.3% decrease from the first quarter of 2021, and a 21.2% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021. Including mutual fund-only clients, the number of clients who transacted with us during the first quarter of 2022 was 14,970, a 46.2% decrease from the first quarter of 2021, and a 14.2% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreases were mainly related to the adverse performance of secondary market in the first quarter.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB15.0 billion ( US$2.4 billion ), a 44.6% decrease from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a 68.7%, 33.2% and 17.8% decrease of private secondary products, private equity products and mutual fund products, respectively. The aggregate value decreased by 28.7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, due to a 39.5% and 30.3% decrease of private secondary products and mutual fund products, respectively and partially offset by a 4.6% increase of private equity products.

Product type Three months ended March 31,

2021

2022

(RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 8.6

31.9%

7.1

47.4% Private secondary products 12.9

47.5%

4.0

26.9% Private equity products 4.8

17.6%

3.2

21.2% Other products[3] 0.8

3.0%

0.7

4.5% All products 27.1

100.0%

15.0

100.0%

C overage network in mainland China covered 83 cities as of March 31, 2022 , compared with 82 cities as of March 31, 2021 and 84 cities as of December 31, 2021 .

Number of relationship managers was 1,281 as of March 31, 2022 , a 2.8% increase from March 31, 2021 , but a 2.7% decrease from December 31, 2021 .

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase investment products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period, excluding clients who transacted only on our online mutual fund platform. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of March 31, 2022 remained relatively stable in the amount of RMB156.1 billion ( US$24.6 billion ), a 1.3% increase from March 31, 2021 .

Investment type As of

December 31,

2021



Growth

Allocation/

Redemption

As of

March 31,

2022

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 130.9

83.9%

4.8

3.0

132.7

85.0% Public securities[4] 11.2

7.2%

0.1

0.9

10.4

6.6% Real estate 6.6

4.3%

0.6

1.0

6.2

4.1% Multi-strategies 5.9

3.8%

-

0.5

5.4

3.4% Others 1.4

0.8%

-

-

1.4

0.9% All Investments 156.0

100.0%

5.5

5.4

156.1

100.0%



[4] The asset allocation/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Other Businesses

Our other businesses segment has been transitioned to "Noah Digital International", and to provide more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "In the first quarter of 2022, I am happy to see the number of our core clients, diamond and black card, continued to grow at 7.3% and 30.6% year-on-year respectively amid volatile market environment, showing the effectiveness of our client-centric reform. Despite weaker transaction value in mutual funds and private secondary products, which is in line with the market trend, and thanks to the sophistication of our clients and our investor education efforts, we allocated 4.6% more long-duration private equity products in the quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. With the successful implementation of our new compensation scheme in 2021, as well as strict cost control and strategic investment, our operating margin restored to nearly 40% in the first quarter. We are mindful of the global macro outlook and the impact of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China, and recommend our clients to adopt a Protection before Growth strategy in 2022, by reevaluating and proactively rebalancing the asset allocation to construct a well-positioned portfolio that is safe and effective. We remain confident in the resilience of Chinese economy, the growth of the wealth management and asset management industries here, as well as the support from our clients, and hope to meet the full-year non-GAAP net income guidance that we published in the last earnings release."

FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB795.7 million (US$125.5 million), a 35.0% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to decreases in one-time commissions and performance-based income, partially offset by increases in recurring service fees and other service fees.

- Wealth Management Business

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB92.6 million ( US$14.6 million ), a 68.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to a 68.7% decrease in transaction value of private secondary products that we distributed.

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB310.8 million ( US$49.0 million ), a 0.9% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021.

Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB156.0 million ( US$24.6 million ), compared with RMB325.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to less performance-based income that were shared from private secondary products providers.

Net revenues from other service fees for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB19.0 million ( US$3.0 million ), compared with RMB13.9 million in the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to more value-added services we offered to our high net worth clients.

- Asset Management Business

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB9.2 million ( US$1.5 million ), a 69.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021 due to less private equity products sold.

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB173.3 million ( US$27.3 million ), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2021 due to increase in assets under management.

Net revenues from performance-based income for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB18.1 million ( US$2.9 million ), compared with RMB77.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to less performance-based income realized from private equity products.

- Other Businesses

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB16.6 million ( US$2.6 million ), compared with RMB8.3 million from the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB481.9 million (US$76.0 million), a 33.3% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB357.9 million (US$56.5 million), selling expenses of RMB59.9 million (US$9.5 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB58.2 million (US$9.2 million), reversal of provision of credit losses of RMB9.2 million (US$1.5 million) and other operating expenses of RMB29.6 million (US$4.7 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB343.1 million ( US$54.1 million ), a 35.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less relationship manager compensation relating to transaction value of investment products distributed and less selling, general and administrative expenses incurred.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB106.7 million ( US$16.8 million ), a 31.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less performance fee compensation as well as less selling, general and administrative expenses incurred.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB32.1 million ( US$5.1 million ), a 16.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to less compensation and benefits.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 39.4%, compared with 41.0% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the first quarter of 2022 was 40.7%, compared with 44.2% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating margin for the asset management business for the first quarter of 2022 was 46.8%, compared with 42.4% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Loss from operation for the other businesses for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB15.5 million ( US$2.4 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB30.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021, due to more revenues generated in the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Income

Investment income for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB25.4 million (US$4.0 million), compared with RMB34.4 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were RMB77.3 million (US$12.2 million), a 40.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to less taxable income.

Net Income

- Net Income

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB304.2 million ( US$48.0 million ), a 32.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021.

Net margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 38.2%, up from 37.0% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB305.2 million ( US$48.2 million ), a 32.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021.

Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was 38.4%, up from 37.1% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB4.54 (US$0.72) and RMB4.52 (US$0.71) , respectively, compared with RMB6.77 and RMB6.72 for the corresponding period in 2021, respectively.

- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB313.5 million ( US$49.5 million ), a 32.1% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, but an 8.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was 39.4%, up from 37.7% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB4.65 (US$0.73) , down from RMB6.84 for the corresponding period in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had RMB3,899.9 million (US$615.2 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,404.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and RMB4,904.3 million as of March 31, 2021, respectively.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB501.2 million (US$79.1 million), primarily due to operating cash inflow generated by net income and collection of accounts receivables.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the first quarter of 2022 was RMB9.3 million (US$1.5 million), primarily due to the collection of loans originated.

Net cash outflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB12.1 million (US$1.9 million) in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to payment of assumed liability resulting from certain asset acquisition.

2022 FORECAST

The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2022 will be in the range of RMB1.45 billion to RMB1.55 billion. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

DISCUSSION ON NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the first quarter of 2022, Noah distributed RMB15.0 billion (US$2.4 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.1 billion (US$24.6 billion) as of March 31, 2022.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,281 relationship managers across 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 415,082 registered clients as of March 31, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. Noah also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2022 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

____________________________________

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



As of

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2021

2022

2022

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 3,404,603

3,899,892

615,193



Restricted cash 510

512

81



Short-term investments 92,803

64,347

10,150



Accounts receivable, net 808,029

396,485

62,544



Loans receivable, net 595,766

578,355

91,233



Amounts due from related parties 451,389

532,533

84,005



Other current assets 163,710

170,813

26,945



Total current assets 5,516,810

5,642,937

890,151

Long-term investments, net 668,572

699,174

110,292

Investment in affiliates 1,402,083

1,430,346

225,632

Property and equipment, net 2,580,935

2,544,521

401,388

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 223,652

212,993

33,599

Deferred tax assets 335,905

335,911

52,989

Other non-current assets 161,832

162,206

25,587 Total Assets 10,889,789

11,028,088

1,739,638











Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 946,547

880,353

138,872



Income tax payable 190,260

236,915

37,372



Deferred revenues 63,631

79,970

12,615



Other current liabilities 649,255

518,214

81,746



Contingent liabilities 433,345

431,080

68,001



Total current liabilities 2,283,038

2,146,532

338,606

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 130,956

120,790

19,054

Deferred tax liabilities 234,134

232,848

36,731

Other non-current liabilities 100,020

83,931

13,240

Total Liabilities 2,748,148

2,584,101

407,631

Equity 8,141,641

8,443,987

1,332,007 Total Liabilities and Equity 10,889,789

11,028,088

1,739,638

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

Change

2021

2022

2022



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 278,704

81,154

12,802

(70.9%) Recurring service fees 220,513

193,379

30,505

(12.3%) Performance-based income 276,524

142,911

22,544

(48.3%) Other service fees 23,713

38,760

6,114

63.5% Total revenues from others 799,454

456,204

71,965

(42.9%) Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 46,146

21,155

3,337

(54.2%) Recurring service fees 256,697

293,052

46,228

14.2% Performance-based income 128,556

32,067

5,058

(75.1%) Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 431,399

346,274

54,623

(19.7%) Total revenues 1,230,853

802,478

126,588

(34.8%) Less: VAT related surcharges (6,117)

(6,786)

(1,070)

10.9% Net revenues 1,224,736

795,692

125,518

(35.0%) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (206,872)

(109,995)

(17,351)

(46.8%) Others (375,253)

(247,910)

(39,107)

(33.9%) Total compensation and benefits (582,125)

(357,905)

(56,458)

(38.5%) Selling expenses (83,455)

(59,906)

(9,450)

(28.2%) General and administrative

expenses (80,285)

(58,207)

(9,182)

(27.5%) (Provision for) reversal of credit

losses (3,407)

9,198

1,451

N.A. Other operating expenses (27,088)

(29,635)

(4,675)

9.4% Government subsidies 54,014

14,558

2,296

(73.0%) Total operating costs and

expenses (722,346)

(481,897)

(76,018)

(33.3%) Income from operations 502,390

313,795

49,500

(37.5%) Other income:













Interest income 22,927

12,637

1,993

(44.9%) Investment income 34,361

25,373

4,002

(26.2%) Other expense (486)

(278)

(44)

(42.8%) Total other income 56,802

37,732

5,951

(33.6%) Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 559,192

351,527

55,451

(37.1%) Income tax expense (129,846)

(77,336)

(12,199)

(40.4%) Income from equity in affiliates 23,513

30,020

4,736

27.7% Net income 452,859

304,211

47,988

(32.8%) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (1,234)

(1,031)

(163)

(16.5%) Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 454,093

305,242

48,151

(32.8%)















Income per ADS, basic 6.77

4.54

0.72

(32.9%) Income per ADS, diluted 6.72

4.52

0.71

(32.7%)















Margin analysis:













Operating margin 41.0%

39.4%

39.4%



Net margin 37.0%

38.2%

38.2%



Weighted average ADS

equivalent[1]:













Basic 67,091,780

67,235,270

67,235,270



Diluted 67,572,038

67,480,826

67,480,826



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 59,976,690

60,173,494

60,173,494





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents

two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended





March 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

Change

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 452,859

304,211

47,988

(32.8%) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation

adjustments 8,409

(9,148)

(1,443)

N.A. Comprehensive income 461,268

295,063

46,545

(36.0%) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable

to non-controlling interests (1,201)

(882)

(139)

(26.6%) Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 462,469

295,945

46,684

(36.0%)

















Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)



As of





March 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

Change











Number of registered clients 384,021

415,082

8.1% Number of relationship managers 1,246

1,281

2.8% Number of cities under coverage in

mainland China 82

83

1.2%





























































Three months ended





March 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 6,299

2,818

(55.3%) Number of active clients including mutual

fund-only clients 27,846

14,970

(46.2%) Transaction value:









Private equity products 4,763

3,180

(33.2%) Private secondary products 12,864

4,027

(68.7%) Mutual fund products 8,645

7,110

(17.8%) Other products 820

679

(17.2%) Total transaction value 27,092

14,996

(44.6%)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 81,154

-

-

81,154 Recurring service fees 193,379

-

-

193,379 Performance-based income 142,911

-

-

142,911 Other service fees 19,113

-

19,647

38,760 Total revenues from others 436,557

-

19,647

456,204 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 11,859

9,296

-

21,155 Recurring service fees 118,871

174,181

-

293,052 Performance-based income 13,868

18,199

-

32,067 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 144,598

201,676

-

346,274 Total revenues 581,155

201,676

19,647

802,478 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,711)

(1,039)

(3,036)

(6,786) Net revenues 578,444

200,637

16,611

795,692 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (99,688)

(10,307)

-

(109,995) Other compensations (148,135)

(89,517)

(10,258)

(247,910) Total compensation and benefits (247,823)

(99,824)

(10,258)

(357,905) Selling expenses (52,043)

(4,234)

(3,629)

(59,906) General and administrative

expenses (42,754)

(10,029)

(5,424)

(58,207) (Provision for) reversal of credit

losses (603)

(227)

10,028

9,198 Other operating expenses (5,516)

(1,270)

(22,849)

(29,635) Government subsidies 5,639

8,885

34

14,558 Total operating costs and expenses (343,100)

(106,699)

(32,098)

(481,897) Income (loss) from operations 235,344

93,938

(15,487)

313,795

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2021

Wealth Management Business

Asset Management Business

Other Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 278,463

241

-

278,704 Recurring service fees 219,319

1,194

-

220,513 Performance-based income 276,524

-

-

276,524 Other service fees 14,017

1,390

8,306

23,713 Total revenues from others 788,323

2,825

8,306

799,454 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 16,270

29,876

-

46,146 Recurring service fees 95,971

160,726

-

256,697 Performance-based income 50,726

77,830

-

128,556 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 162,967

268,432

-

431,399 Total revenues 951,290

271,257

8,306

1,230,853 Less: VAT related surcharges (4,838)

(1,229)

(50)

(6,117) Net revenues 946,452

270,028

8,256

1,224,736 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship manager

compensation (206,790)

(82)

-

(206,872) Other compensations (215,289)

(138,854)

(21,110)

(375,253) Total compensation and benefits (422,079)

(138,936)

(21,110)

(582,125) Selling expenses (66,827)

(12,001)

(4,627)

(83,455) General and administrative expenses (55,924)

(18,094)

(6,267)

(80,285) Provision for credit losses -

-

(3,407)

(3,407) Other operating expenses (22,083)

(1,805)

(3,200)

(27,088) Government subsidies 38,596

15,283

135

54,014 Total operating costs and expenses (528,317)

(155,553)

(38,476)

(722,346) Income (loss) from operations 418,135

114,475

(30,220)

502,390



Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information for Segment (unaudited)





Three months ended March 31, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 425,237

166,774

19,647

611,658 Hong Kong 90,431

11,991

-

102,422 Others 65,487

22,911

-

88,398 Total revenues 581,155

201,676

19,647

802,478









Three months ended March 31, 2021

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 697,471

187,621

8,306

893,398 Hong Kong 230,621

76,431

-

307,052 Others 23,198

7,205

-

30,403 Total revenues 951,290

271,257

8,306

1,230,853

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) [5]



Three months ended







March 31,

March 31,

Change



2021

2022







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 454,093

305,242

(32.8%)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 10,144

10,846

6.9%

Less: Tax effect of adjustments 2,354

2,607

10.7%

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah

shareholders (non-GAAP) 461,883

313,481

(32.1%)















Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 37.1%

38.4%





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah

shareholders 37.7%

39.4%



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per

ADS, diluted 6.72

4.52

(32.7%)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah

shareholders per ADS, diluted 6.84

4.65

(32.0%)



















[5] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation and net of relevant tax impact, if any.

