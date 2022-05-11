Monument to Acquire Tempest, Creating the Most Comprehensive Digital Alcohol Treatment Program Offering on the Market

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monument and Tempest announced that Monument, a leading telemedicine platform for alcohol use disorder, has signed an agreement to acquire Tempest, a pioneering digital alcohol recovery program. Monument's acquisition of Tempest will accelerate its mission of providing a highly-personalized and holistic treatment experience for anyone looking to change their relationship with alcohol.

In the coming months, Monument will integrate Tempest's extensive resource library and community programming into its existing clinician-led care plans, which include medication-assisted treatment, therapist-moderated support groups, and specialized therapy. Together, the combined services will represent the most robust and personalized virtual treatment offering on the market. In the meantime, Tempest and Monument will continue to provide service on their respective platforms and all current Tempest members will continue to have access to content, support calls and community on the Tempest platform.

The acquisition will grow Monument's audience across all channels to over 300,000, representing a powerful digital community of people rethinking their drinking and building a healthier and happier life.

"Today's announcement marks a major milestone in our journey to make holistic alcohol use disorder treatment available to everyone," said Mike Russell , CEO & Co-Founder of Monument. "Tempest's commitment to changing the narrative around alcohol use disorder through member-first care perfectly aligns with our own mission and values. We're thrilled to be able to offer both Monument and Tempest members new tools in their treatment journey, along with anyone else ready to take the next step."

"After almost a decade of building, I'm excited for this next chapter for Tempest," said Holly Whitaker, founder of Tempest. "I believe in Monument's model and Mike Russell both as a leader and a human that wants to help people. The potential to help more people access effective and affordable treatment with this combination is endless."

