Life Time and Life Time Work to Headline Expansive Luxury Athletic Club and Coworking Offerings at JDS Development's Brooklyn Tower in 2023

Company will operate luxury athletic club and premium coworking experience spanning 100,000+ square feet within the soaring new residential tower

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDS Development Group and Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier wellness brand, today announced Life Time and Life Time Work will headline and operate the expansive amenity offering at The Brooklyn Tower located in Downtown Brooklyn at the intersection of Fleet Street, DeKalb, and Flatbush Avenue Extension.

Life Time toHeadline Expansive Luxury Athletic Club and Coworking Offerings at JDS Development's Brooklyn Tower.

The planned 2023 opening will bring Life Time's athletic club experience and first announced Life Time Work premium coworking space in New York City within Brooklyn's first supertall tower. In total, Life Time is leasing and operating 100,000+ square feet, further expanding Life Time's rapidly growing presence in New York City. Life Time at The Brooklyn Tower will be a premier location in Brooklyn, marking a key expansion into one of the city's fastest growing, and most actively minded, communities.

"As part of our continued New York City expansion strategy, we're collaborating with like-minded developers focused on providing elevated, convenient, healthy lifestyle-focused experiences in iconic locations," said Parham Javaheri, Chief Property Development Officer at Life Time. "The Brooklyn Tower is truly unique in its history and its future, and we're proud to work with JDS and their teams to support residents and the surrounding community with our unparalleled healthy way of life programs and services."

Life Time at The Brooklyn Tower will be designed as a seamless extension of the building's overall look and feel and will provide luxurious environments for residents and members seeking unmatched healthy living and wellness experiences in an inclusive community, including: five studios for barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates, and yoga led by the city's most sought-after instructors; and an expansive fitness floor for individual and small group training classes led by certified trainers and coaches utilizing top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment. Other amenities include a beautifully designed recovery space with chiropractic services; LifeCafe fast casual restaurant and phenomenal indoor and outdoor spaces and pools for social events and resort-like experiences.

The Brooklyn Tower will also be home to Life Time's first Life Time Work premium coworking destination in New York City. Life Time Work combines innovative working environments and amenities focused on providing all that is needed for a healthy and fulfilling work life and is all connected to the Life Time experience. Once open, Life Time Work will provide private and open-plan workspaces and conference rooms for working professionals through over 15,000 square feet. Life Time Work currently operates eight destinations across the country with three openings later this year. The offering is well positioned for Brooklyn's booming technology and creative sectors with nearby headquarters of major companies including Brooklinen, Etsy, Food52, JP Morgan Rent the Runway and West Elm.

"The Brooklyn Tower continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, redefining the skyline and delivering a new pedigree of architecture and an unmatched compilation of amenities." said Michael Stern, Founder and CEO of JDS Development Group, the developer and builder of the project. "As our partner, Life Time infuses health, wellness, and community to this first-of-its-kind offering in Brooklyn."

The Brooklyn Tower is designed by SHoP Architects in collaboration with Gachot Studios and Krista Ninivaggi of Woods Bagot and will offer over 120,000 square feet of immersive indoor and outdoor amenities. Life Time will operate The Dome Pool and Terrace, a creative reimagining of the Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn's roof deck featuring three dramatic outdoor pools that surround the historic bank's immense Guastavino dome: a 75' adult lap pool, kids pool, and whirlpool sundecks; a hammock lounge, an outdoor dining area, barbeque grills, lounge seating, fire pit, and outdoor showers. Other amenities under the brand's wing will include a double-height poolside lounge and cocktail bar, private dining, and lounge space.

Newmark and Atlantic Retail brokered the Life Time at The Brooklyn Tower transaction; Senior Managing Directors Jackie Totolo, and Peter Whitenack, and Associate Director Pierce Thompson represented ownership, while Joe Mastromonaco of Atlantic Retail represented Life Time. With the addition of Life Time at The Brooklyn Tower, just two retail spaces for lease remain at the iconic property. The most renowned space is the landmarked Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn's historic hall, with over 50,000 square feet along the ground and lower levels and features the bank's storied vaults, clocks and balconies. The second available space is in the new construction portion of the tower's podium spanning 3,195 square feet with a commanding presence on the corner of Flatbush Avenue Extension and Fleet Street.

The Brooklyn Tower stands at 93 stories and over 1,000 feet in height—a prominent new landmark for the borough. The project is designed by award-winning SHoP Architects with residential interiors by AD 100 Gachot Studios and amenities designed by Krista Ninivaggi of Woods Bagot. The tower is thoughtfully connected to the historic Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn and anchors a thriving residential neighborhood in Downtown Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Tower's sales commenced earlier this year and the building anticipates construction completion and occupancy towards the end of 2022, with residences for lease available by late summer 2022, creating a vibrant new mixed-use destination for New York City.

Residences at The Brooklyn Tower range from studios to four bedrooms. Studios start at approximately $875,000; one-bedrooms start at approximately $1.2 million; two-bedrooms start at $2.4 million; two-bedrooms with home office start at $3.5 million; three-bedrooms start at $2.95 million; and four bedrooms start $5.9 million and range to approximately $8 million. Douglas Elliman is the exclusive marketing, sales, and leasing agent for The Brooklyn Tower. For more information and to stay informed on the project's progress, please visit: www.thebrooklyntower.com or @thebrooklyntower on Instagram. For sales inquiries, contact: info@thebrooklyntower.com

For high-res imagery and video of The Brooklyn Tower please visit link here.

For sales inquiries, please call 718-858-0909 or email info@thebrooklyntower.com

About JDS Development Group

JDS Development Group is a team of innovators and builders pioneering progressive new forms of large-scale urban development that challenge the status quo of the real estate industry. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York and Miami, JDS is a national firm focused on acquisition, development, and construction, recognized for its architecturally significant mixed-use projects that respond to each community and push the boundaries of engineering and design. JDS projects include The Brooklyn Tower, 111 West 57th Street, The American Copper Buildings, Walker Tower, Monad Terrace, MAJOR. Miami, and other award-winning collaborations with the world's top architects and designers. jdsdevelopment.com @jdsdevelopmentgroup

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform. The company currently operates four locations in New York City (Sky, 23rd Street, NoHo and Battery Park) with three additional openings by end of year (One Wall Street, Front & York in Brooklyn and Midtown) and more to be announced.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

About Atlantic Retail

Atlantic Retail is a privately held brokerage and advisory firm with a track record of successful representation of the nation's top retailers and landlords spanning more than 30 years. Under the divisions of Atlantic Retail and Atlantic Capital Partners, the companies excel in the disciplines of tenant representation, project leasing, capital markets, asset repositioning, and portfolio disposition. With a team of nearly 100 knowledgeable and dedicated brokers and support staff, Atlantic Retail is committed to providing its clients with timely insight, well-informed strategies, and above-and-beyond service. Atlantic is based in New York, NY with additional offices in Albany, NY; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; and West Palm Beach, FL. Please visit www.atlanticretail.com for more information.

About SHoP Architects

SHoP Architects is a New York-based global design leader, with iconic projects completed or underway across more than 72 million square feet on five continents. SHoP takes a high-performance approach to design and planning that introduces definitive new and enduring architecture to the great city skylines and streetscapes. The innovative practice forefronts the activation of dynamic public spaces, the use of technology to imaginatively reinterpret authentic building materials, a results-driven sustainability imperative and an emphasis on the research and deployment of adaptive methods of project delivery. Notable projects include Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the American Copper Buildings and the supertall residential tower 111 West 57th Street in Manhattan, the new Uber Headquarters in San Francisco, the recently opened Collins Arch complex in Melbourne, Fulbright University Vietnam, Codrico Tower Rotterdam, and multiple diplomatic facilities including in Milan and Bangkok, under a Design Excellence contract with the U.S. Department of State. The diverse and trendsetting work of the firm has been widely celebrated with a variety of honors, among them the Smithsonian's National Design Award for Architecture. In 2021, SHoP through the ESOP process became a 100-percent employee-owned company—furthering a commitment to a culture of innovation and the next-generation practice of architecture. Please visit https://www.shoparc.com/ for more information and follow

About Krista Ninivaggi

Krista Ninivaggi, Principal and Interior Design Leader of Woods Bagot New York, has more than twenty years of experience tailoring interiors for projects worldwide. In 2014, Ninivaggi founded her eponymous firm K&CO in lower Manhattan. The boutique firm focused on commercial interiors, with particular attention paid to hospitality, multifamily residential, and workplace interiors. Today, she continues her expertise in these typologies at Woods Bagot, serving as a visual thought leader for a range of forward-thinking clients. She and her team specialize in bespoke interiors that work in concert with the surrounding architecture and infuse abstract conceptual ideas into programming, material selection, and furniture design. Whether in new or existing structures, the team strives to create immersive environments that satisfy the senses, layering tactical and visual experiences for richer and more diverse spaces.

About Woods Bagot

Woods Bagot spans design, research, data, and performance to create People Architecture. The practice places human experience at the center of their design process to deliver engaging, future-oriented projects that respond to the way people actually use space. Woods Bagot continually expands and challenges the expectations of a multi-disciplinary architectural practice in today's digital age. The firm's global portfolio is defined by its clarity of narrative, sensitivity to urban and regional context, and ecological and social sustainability. To learn more about their work, visit woodsbagot.com and follow @woodsbagot.

