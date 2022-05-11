Greenphire Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best MedTech Startup

Company selected for its innovative clinical trial financial solutions for third consecutive year

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that it has been selected as the 2022 "Best MedTech Startup" by MedTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization.

With more than 4,000 nominations in 2022 from across the globe, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor companies and innovative solutions that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry. Greenphire was selected for its continued dedication to improving the clinical trial experience globally, as part of an extensive and competitive industry evaluation.

One of the largest challenges in the clinical trial industry is recruiting and retaining participants, often due to logistical and financial burdens. In fact, a 2021 global CISCRP survey of more than 11,000 patients found that "being reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses" was a top response for what kept them enrolled in a study. Greenphire's payment and travel solutions continue to evolve with market needs and eliminate barriers to participation.

"We are honored to receive recognition from MedTech Breakthrough for the third consecutive year," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire. "For the past 13 years, we've consistently worked to improve the participant payment and travel process with our purpose-built solutions to ensure sites are satisfied and patients are empowered. I am thrilled this effort is being acknowledged by our clients and industry organizations."

This award marks the third consecutive win for Greenphire, signifying its continued excellence in solutions, client support and continued innovation. In 2020, Greenphire was selected as the Best Patient Relationship Management Solution and in 2019, was recognized as the top Patient Engagement Innovation.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiXTM, eClinicalGPS®, ClinCard® and ConneX® solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

