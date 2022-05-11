Bloomberg Government Analysis of Top-Performing Lobbying Firms Finds Record Revenue in 2021

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today issued its annual report examining top-performing lobbying firms, finding record-high lobbying firm revenue for the second consecutive year. To read the full report, visit http://onb-gov.com/u7lB50J31M7.

Lobbying firm revenue soared in 2021, reaching $1.92 billion and surpassing last year's record of $1.74 billion. Lobbying firm revenue has grown at a 6.5% compound annual rate since 2016.

The report examines the 2,118 registered lobbying firms that filed Lobbying Disclosure Act reports with the Senate during 2021, focusing on the performance of the 350 lobbying firms that reported $1 million or more in revenue in 2021 and lobbying activity in each quarter of 2021.

For the seventh consecutive year, Bloomberg Government's report identifies top-performing firms, measured by five critical business performance metrics. Standout firms exhibited growth in revenue and average revenue per client, high short- and long-term customer retention rates, and exceptional revenue per registered lobbyist.

Among the report's key findings about major lobbying firms:

Three quarters of major lobbying firms had revenue growth in 2021, with 20% increasing revenue by $1 million or more, and five firms that had a year-over-year increase of more than $5 million .

88 major lobbying firms had a revenue increase per client of 10% or more, twice as many firms as in 2020.

72 major lobbying firms reported $1 million or more in revenue per lobbyists, of which 32 are single-lobbyist firms.

Two out of five major lobbying firms had short-term retention of 90% or higher, including 19 firms that had perfect short-term retention for the second year in a row.

Bloomberg Government identified 75 major lobbying firms that exceeded thresholds in key business metrics including growth, customer satisfaction, and profitability. This is a record number of standout firms, an increase of 50% from last year's high of 50 firms.

"Bloomberg Government's annual look at the top-performing lobbying firms provides a complete picture of the industry so that government affairs professionals can make informed decisions on their lobbying investments," said Cliff Johnson, Head of Government Affairs Solutions, Bloomberg Government. "This report is one of many BGOV resources that save time and effort while keeping customers empowered with the latest policy intel."

