Allen Tan Publishes Invaluable Guide to Setting up Business in Cambodia

Cambodia Senior Minister Sun Chanthol Attends DC Book Launch

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodian American, entrepreneur, and former US Army Bomb Disposal Operator, Allen Dodgson Tan today hosted a reception in Washington DC to promote the publication of his new book.

Entrepreneur, former US Army Soldier, and Author, Allen Dodgson Tan (PRNewswire)

"Essential Cambodia - A Guide for Foreign Entrepreneurs, Investors & Managers" is the culmination of Tan's many years as a businessman in the Kingdom of Cambodia. Going beyond simple economic data, cliches, and regulations, his book contains real case studies and experiences that will prepare readers for starting their venture in Cambodia.

Allen Tan commented, "In this book, I unveil the true nature of working and doing business as an expatriate in Cambodia. Of course, there are stories of foreigners being fleeced out of millions or of a corrupt bureaucracy that makes honest business impossible, but the truth is far more exciting and potentially profitable."

Allen Tan was joined at the Washington DC book launch by a range of VIP guests, including His Excellency Sun Chanthol, Cambodia Senior Minister of Public Works and Transport, who was visiting the United States ahead of the US-ASEAN Summit.

HE Sun Chanthol commented, "As a two-term elected President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, Allen is a man that knows what he's talking about. He has founded multiple businesses and organizations, and won numerous awards. The advice in this book will prove invaluable to entrepreneurs thinking about setting up business in Cambodia, as well as those who are already established. I recommend this book wholeheartedly."

His Excellency Sun Chanthol, Cambodia Senior Minister of Public Works and Transport (PRNewswire)

