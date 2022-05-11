AirNow Cooling & Heating of Montgomery, Alabama Acquired by Southern HVAC®

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation announced the acquisition of AirNow Cooling & Heating on Monday. The acquisition represents Southern HVAC's first acquisition in the state of Alabama and is consistent with their stated goal of being the leading consolidator in the Southeast United States.

For more than three decades, AirNow has offered high-quality, award-winning heating and air conditioning services to homeowners in the greater Montgomery, Millbrook and Prattville areas. Just recently, AirNow has started to offer electrical service and Generac generator installation to their thousands of customers. The Company will retain its iconic branding and exceptional customer service, while gaining access to industry-leading training, sales, marketing and operational resources.

"We evaluated several potential partners and ultimately chose to sell to Southern HVAC because they offered the best opportunity for our employees," said James Merritt, CEO of AirNow Cooling & Heating. "This is going to be a great opportunity for our managers, technicians, installers and office staff."

"We are thrilled to welcome the AirNow team into the Southern family. After studying the Montgomery market, it was obvious that these guys were the clear leaders in customer service and culture. James has done a tremendous job of putting a great team in place to continue the successful growth going forward," said Jarrod Brinker, Vice President of Acquisitions at Southern HVAC. "Our goal is to partner with management to continue to grow the AirNow brand throughout Montgomery, Prattville and Millbrook while providing each employee with the tools and training needed to advance their careers. Customers can expect the same great service they have always enjoyed."

Montgomery area homeowners can learn more about AirNow's products and services through their website, www.airnowhvac.com or by calling (334) 285-7065.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern HVAC operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern HVAC team, AirNow joins Southern HVAC's family of seventeen other service brands across eight states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern HVAC Corporation has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms. Southern HVAC's strategy focuses on driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands in the southern United States. For more information about Southern HVAC's acquisition program, visit SouthernHVAC.com/acquisitions.

