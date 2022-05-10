Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals recognized for outstanding patient safety with six 'A' grades in spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Report

SEATTLE and TACOMA, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health was recognized as a leader in patient safety by Leapfrog Group with six 'A' safety grades across the system, including Virginia Mason Medical Center (VMMC) in Seattle.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Receives National Recognition for Patient Safety

VMMC is one of just 22 hospitals in the nation – and the only one in Washington state – to earn straight A's since the Hospital Safety Grade program began in 2012. The distinction recognizes Virginia Mason Franciscan Health as a national leader in patient safety and great patient outcomes.

"I am proud of our world-class care that is made possible by our team's unwavering dedication to patient safety," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "I am inspired by our team's commitment to safe, high-quality care while simultaneously managing the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system — A, B, C, D or F – is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

"We routinely evaluate our safety and quality metrics systemwide and work closely with our team members to refine our best practices and to ensure the best possible care for patients," said Charleen Tachibana, senior vice president and chief quality, safety, patient experience officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "These safety grades are a reflection of our team's commitment to advance quality and safety standards for our communities."

The Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals recognized in Leapfrog Group's spring 2022 Hospital Safety Report includes:

Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle– A

St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor– A

St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood– A

St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma– A

St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale– A

St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way– A

St. Anne Hospital in Burien– B

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is a world-class health system serving the Puget Sound region of Washington state, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally recognized for superior quality. Our expansive system builds upon the strength of our more than 300 sites of care, including 11 top-tier hospitals, 18,000 team members and 5,400 employed physicians, advance practice providers (APPs) and community providers to improve the health of our communities. Together, we deliver easily accessible, instantly responsive and digitally connected patient-centric care.

By bringing together the brightest health care minds through Benaroya Research Institute, a global leader in autoimmune disease and immune system research, we deliver the most advanced therapies and technologies for our patients. We are also proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS. We are committed to addressing health care disparities by caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs.

Learn more at www.vmfh.org.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infection

(PRNewsfoto/Virginia Mason Franciscan Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virginia Mason Franciscan Health