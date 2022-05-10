Sharp's Chris Johnson, Melani Patterson and Tony Titone Selected as 2022 Difference Makers by ENX Magazine

MONTVALE, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), and Affinity Business Communications, publisher of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging, announce that Melani Patterson, Associate VP of Sales, Strategy & Planning, Sharp Business Systems; Chris Johnson, Senior Director of Channel Sales, Central Region; and Tony Titone, Senior Product Marketing Manager, have been selected as 2022 Difference Makers.

Profiles on Patterson, Johnson, Titone and other honorees are included in the May issue of ENX Magazine. The Difference Makers program acknowledges and celebrates dealers, manufacturers and other technology specialists for their accomplishments and contributions to their teams, partners and clients.

"It is clear that in the era of the Great Resignation, businesses are acutely aware of the value of their most-cherished resource—loyal and dedicated team members," said Susan Neimes, Managing Editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week in Imaging. "The dealer community and the industry at large are only as successful as the people behind the scenes. They are the lifeblood of every successful organization. The pandemic continues to underscore the need to develop, encourage and celebrate the accomplishments of the Difference Makers, and we take great pride in bringing their stories to light."

Combining over 24 years of experience within the industry, Melani Patterson has established herself as an accomplished executive leader who focuses on developing high-quality, results-driven executives and sales leaders. As the Associate VP of Sales, Strategy & Planning for Sharp Business Systems, Melani strives to expand her skills while leading with authentic intent. Her dedication to her clients, team and the industry is influential to those around her. During her 12-year tenure at Sharp, Melani has been promoted six times and is frequently recognized as a dynamic leader within the Sharp community.

Chris Johnson has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and has gained tactical leadership knowledge in multiple roles, ranging from solutions engineering to sales. His leadership is not only reflected in a corporate setting but was also exemplified during his military career with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. During his past five years at Sharp, four of them as the Senior Director of Channel Sales in the Central Region, he led his team during unimaginably tough times, resulting in a 15 percent increase in revenue growth. His unique skill set, combined with his dedication to understanding the path to success for Sharp and its dealers, has allowed him to accomplish extraordinary results for Sharp dealers. Chris has led his dealers in diversifying their offering with the Sharp Dynabook laptops as well as the display devices, furthering the dealers' ability to provide their customers with a broad offering of technology.

Tony Titone began his career at Sharp 27 years ago and has held multiple positions within the company on both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer sides of operations. He has served numerous roles in marketing, product management and product planning, becoming an expert in all aspects of the imaging technology marketplace. Recently, Tony has worked diligently to drive significant growth in Sharp's A4 copier/printer business and has taken the lead in driving the diversification of Sharp offerings with Sharp's Dynabook laptop business. His dedication to both the Sharp sales teams and the Sharp dealer and distributor network has led to a successful partnership on both sides of the sale, fostering relationships that have spanned many years.

"We're honored to have Chris, Melani and Tony represent Sharp as ENX Magazine's 2022 Difference Makers," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Their commitment to the success and growth of our company has had a profound impact and we're excited to see their future accomplishments as influential members of our Sharp family."

About ENX Magazine

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 29th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights through interviews with key players in all segments of the document imaging industry. With a circulation of more than 24,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for document imaging industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes The Week in Imaging, a weekly digital newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry's most prominent players.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 and 2022 World's Most Admired Companies list, ranking the world's most respected and reputable companies. Sharp's headquarters in Montvale, NJ, has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ 2021" by NJBIZ, a leading New Jersey business publication.

For more information on Sharp's products, visit our website at sharpusa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's Simply Smarter business products and solutions, such as professional displays, laptops, desktop monitors and a full suite of copier and printer solutions that can help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity so they can work smarter. SIICA markets its products through a vast network of independent dealerships and its direct sales division Sharp Business Systems (SBS). By accelerating collaboration, improving efficiencies, digitizing workflows, and increasing information security, Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work through technology that is smart and easy to use.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

