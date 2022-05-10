Playtika Holding Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter Revenue Grew to $676.9 million, up 6.0% year-over-year and up 4.3% Sequentially
Average Daily Payer Conversion Increased to 3.2%
Casual Portfolio Revenue Grew 20.7% year-over-year and is now 52.5% of Total Revenue
HERZLIYA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) today released financial results for its first quarter for the period ending March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
- First quarter revenue was $676.9 million compared to $638.9 million in the prior year period.
- Net income was $83.2 million compared to $35.7 million in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $220.5 million compared to $258.0 million in the prior year period.
- Our cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits totaled $1,107.9 million as of March 31, 2022 with $600 million in additional borrowing capacity pursuant to our Revolving Credit Facility, resulting in over $1.7 billion of available liquidity.
"We delivered strong revenue growth as a result of our continual efforts to improve and refine our monetization program and increase retention of our players," said Robert Antokol, Chief Executive Officer of Playtika. "The year began with investment in our product roadmaps and new marketing campaigns to secure our foundation for ongoing growth. I want to thank our employees who have remained resilient through the war in Ukraine. I am forever grateful for their sacrifice and dedication to helping Playtika become a market leader in mobile gaming entertainment."
"Our differentiated live-ops and direct-to-consumer platforms provided strong sequential revenue growth in the first quarter across both our casual and casino games portfolio, and we are encouraged by strong operating metrics, with increases in average daily payer conversion and ARPDAU," said Craig Abrahams, President and Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to lay the groundwork for future growth by making investments in the business to support new game development, recent acquisitions, offline marketing campaigns, and investments in our workforce. These investments in marketing are weighted more heavily to the start of the year and will position the company well for sustainable growth."
Highlights
- Casual portfolio grew revenue 20.7% year-over-year, comprising 52.5% of total revenue
- Average Daily Payer Conversion increased to 3.2%, up from 2.8% in Q1'21
- Direct-to-Consumer channel grew 31.5% year-over-year and is now 22.5% of total revenue
- Solitaire Grand Harvest grew revenue 41.7% year-over-year
- Junes Journey grew revenue 30.4% year-over-year
- Caesars Casino grew revenue 8.2% year-over-year
New Game Developments
- Merge Stories launch planned for Q3'22
- Two additional titles in development slated to soft launch for testing in 2022
Financial Outlook
For the full year 2022 the company anticipates revenue of $2.73 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $940 million.
Conference Call
Playtika management will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) today to discuss the company's results. The conference call can be accessed via the conference numbers below and also via a webcast accessible at investors.playtika.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website one hour following the call and will be archived for one year.
- Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 665-0587
- International dial-in number: (661) 407-1603
- Conference ID: 3398904
Summary Operating Results of Playtika Holding Corp.
Three months ended March 31,
(in millions of dollars, except percentages, Average DPUs, and ARPDAU)
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 676.9
$ 638.9
Total cost and expenses
$ 556.5
$ 508.6
Operating income
$ 120.4
$ 130.3
Net income
$ 83.2
$ 35.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 220.5
$ 258.0
Net income margin
12.3%
5.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32.6%
40.4%
Non-financial performance metrics
Average DAUs
10.1
10.4
Average DPUs (in thousands)
323
296
Average Daily Payer Conversion
3.2%
2.8%
ARPDAU
$ 0.74
$ 0.68
Average MAUs
31.7
31.4
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except for per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 885.8
$ 1,017.0
Short-term bank deposits
222.1
100.1
Restricted cash
2.0
2.0
Accounts receivable
139.7
143.7
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
97.2
72.9
Total current assets
1,346.8
1,335.7
Property and equipment, net
105.6
103.3
Operating lease right-of-use assets
98.8
89.4
Intangible assets other than goodwill, net
419.3
417.3
Goodwill
829.3
788.1
Deferred tax assets, net
40.6
38.3
Investments in unconsolidated entities
17.8
17.8
Other non-current assets
30.7
13.4
Total assets
$ 2,888.9
$ 2,803.3
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt
$ 12.2
$ 12.2
Accounts payable
41.9
45.7
Operating lease liabilities, current
20.0
17.2
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
457.4
494.6
Total current liabilities
531.5
569.7
Long-term debt
2,420.3
2,422.9
Contingent consideration
30.0
28.7
Employee related benefits and other long-term liabilities
3.1
23.7
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
87.9
82.3
Deferred tax liabilities
56.1
53.7
Total liabilities
3,128.9
3,181.0
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock of $0.01 par value; 1,600.0 shares authorized; 412.2 and 411.1 shares issued and
4.1
4.1
Additional paid-in capital
1,072.0
1,032.9
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18.6
3.2
Accumulated deficit
(1,334.7)
(1,417.9)
Total stockholders' deficit
(240.0)
(377.7)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$ 2,888.9
$ 2,803.3
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In millions, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 676.9
$ 638.9
Costs and expenses
Cost of revenue
186.9
183.0
Research and development
112.7
85.2
Sales and marketing
179.7
140.1
General and administrative
77.2
100.3
Total costs and expenses
556.5
508.6
Income from operations
120.4
130.3
Interest expense and other, net
27.5
75.7
Income before income taxes
92.9
54.6
Provision for income taxes
9.7
18.9
Net income
83.2
35.7
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation
(3.3)
(9.9)
Change in fair value of derivatives
18.7
(0.1)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
15.4
(10.0)
Comprehensive income
$ 98.6
$ 25.7
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$ 0.20
$ 0.09
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ 0.20
$ 0.09
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to
412.0
406.5
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to
412.5
409.5
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
$ 58.1
$ (56.4)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(13.0)
(7.5)
Capitalization of internal use software costs
(13.5)
(13.3)
Purchase of intangible assets
(2.4)
(3.3)
Short-term bank deposits
(122.1)
(50.0)
Payments for business combination, net of cash acquired
(29.3)
—
Other investing activities
—
2.2
Net cash used in investing activities
(180.3)
(71.9)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from bank borrowings, net
—
880.7
Repayments on bank borrowings
(4.8)
(951.0)
Proceeds from issuance of unsecured notes
—
176.9
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
—
470.4
Payment of tax withholdings on stock-based payments
(1.4)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(6.2)
577.0
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2.8)
(5.9)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(131.2)
442.8
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,019.0
523.6
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 887.8
$ 966.4
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
Three months ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 83.2
$ 35.7
Provision for income taxes
9.7
18.9
Interest expense and other, net
27.5
75.7
Depreciation and amortization
39.5
33.2
EBITDA
159.9
163.5
Stock-based compensation(1)
39.8
24.3
Contingent consideration
(23.0)
—
Long-term cash compensation(2)
24.9
29.8
Acquisition and related expenses(3)
9.0
35.7
M&A related retention payments(4)
(1.9)
3.1
Other one-time items(5)
11.8
1.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 220.5
$ 258.0
Net income margin
12.3%
5.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32.6%
40.4%
_________
(1)
Reflects, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance of equity awards to certain of our employees.
(2)
Includes expenses recognized for grants of annual cash awards to employees pursuant to our Retention Plans, which awards are incremental to salary and bonus payments, and which plans expire in 2024. For more information, see notes to our consolidated financial statements.
(3)
Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily relates to expenses incurred by the Company in connection with the evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Company. Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily relates to bonus expenses paid as a result of the successful initial public offering of the Company's stock in January 2021.
(4)
Includes retention awards to key individuals associated with acquired companies as an incentive to retain those individuals on a long-term basis. The income amount for the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily relates to the reduction of contingent consideration payable to employees of the Company that were also selling Shareholders of Reworks. This portion of the contingent consideration is being accounted for as an M&A retention payment to these employees, with changes in the amounts recognized as compensation expense.
(5)
Amount for the three months ended March 31, 2022, consists of $8.8 million incurred by the Company for severance and $3.0 million incurred by the Company for relocation and support provided to employees due to the war in Ukraine.
