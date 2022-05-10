Pinna Launches Podcasters U, a Podcast Series for Young Aspiring Creators

The New Podcast Series Offers Kids Tips, Tools And Resources For How To Make A Podcast

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinna , the only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12, today announced the launch of their newest summer podcast series, Podcasters U.

Podcasters U Logo (PRNewswire)

Podcasters U is a seven-episode series of interactive fun for young creators who are eager to learn more about what it takes to create a podcast of their own. The first episode, How to Make a Podcast, is available today and walks listeners through tips on scripting, recording, and editing their own podcast. Each following episode will introduce kids to different types of podcasts (scripted fiction, interview-based, game show, and informational), techniques, and feature special guests from talent in front of and behind the mic. After the premiere episode, the podcast will begin to roll out new episodes weekly beginning June 6th. All episodes will be free to listen to and available exclusively on Pinna with either a Basic or Full-Access plan and on Apple Podcasts.

For hands-on interaction, the podcast will be accompanied by printable resources as well as live coaching events throughout the summer months with the Pinna team to help support creators with their own podcasts. All information for parents and teachers has been made available through the Podcasters U resource hub on the Pinna blog including suggested tools and equipment, best practices for recording at home, a free audio toolkit, a tutorial video, scripting templates, and more. With the goal of inspiring young listeners to become podcast creators, kids can send in their final audio production, show art, and behind the scenes pictures to Pinna to possibly be showcased on the Pinna App.

"We're always striving to develop new ways to innovate in the podcast space and are thrilled to share tips and tools within this new series that will inspire kids to create and produce stories of their own," said Maggie McGuire, CEO of Pinna. "At Pinna, we are committed to igniting kids' imagination and creative vision. We're excited to see what young makers produce and to help them share their stories with the world."

Pinna is an audio-first children's media company offering the first and only ad-free, audio on-demand streaming service that delivers breakthrough, original audio programming curated and created for kids 3-12 that includes podcasts, audiobooks, and music. Pinna creates and produces award-winning original podcasts and audio programming and partners with best-in-class brands and top creative talent worldwide to deliver innovative audio programming to kids globally.

Pinna is available to stream on all iOS and Android devices including tablets and smartphones as well as via desktop browsers. Subscriptions are available with the free Basic plan, Full-Access plan for $7.99 per month/$71.88 annual, or the Flexible plan where users can choose to purchase select Pinna Original Podcasts separately. Visit www.pinna.fm for more details and promotions.

About Pinna

Pinna, LLC is the creator of the first and only on-demand audio entertainment service developed and curated exclusively for kids 3-12. Pinna LLC is an entertainment and media company backed by Graham Holdings, Inc. With thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, Pinna partners with respected children's brands and produces original programming under the Pinna Originals brand. Pinna is available in the iOS, Android, and Amazon app stores both domestically and internationally and can also be accessed on the web. For more information visit www.pinna.fm .

(PRNewsfoto/Pinna) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinna