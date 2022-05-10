PHIT America's Mission: Improve Physical and Mental Health for 50,000 Kids in Washington State

PHIT America is bringing new physical activity & fitness programs to Washington State schools

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHIT America, a non-profit organization with a relentless focus on improving U.S. kids' physical and mental health, has launched a state-wide campaign in Washington to empower schools to help kids to become more active and, as a result, improve their physical and mental well-being.

We are driven to create a movement to get kids active because our kids are in bad shape

"We are driven to create a movement to get kids active because our kids are in bad shape," said Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods. "US kids are ranked last in physical health according to UNICEF. In another study, US kids are ranked 47th out of 50 countries in fitness. Almost 50% of all schools in the U.S. have no physical education program, and it is impacting kids' health and academic performance."

To combat this inactivity pandemic, PHIT America, with the support of tennis legend, Billie Jean King and her system, aims to deliver school-based physical activity and fitness programs in 125 Washington elementary schools.

"When kids are more active, it helps improve their physical and mental health. With my system, kids learn key hand-eye ball striking skills," said legendary tennis star Billie Jean King. "My system is the best first step to being active and healthy for life and learning to play majority of ball sports."

With the support of PHIT America partners including the United States Tennis Association (USTA), Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation, Skyhawks Sports Academy, Athletes for Hope, HOPS n DROPS restaurants, the goal is to launch these programs into at least 125 schools in Washington helping 50,000 children. Thanks to the Julia Love Pritt Private Foundation, many of these schools in Washington are funded and receive free programs and equipment. PHIT America welcomes additional donations to reach our goal. Please help at PHITAmerica.org/WA. Schools interested in applying for PHIT America programs should visit PEprograms.org.

Founded in 2013 by Jim Baugh, former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, PHIT America was created to address head-on the inactivity pandemic among kids in the United States. Its mission is to create a national movement to greatly improve the physical and mental health of 50 million children in the US by providing kids with increased physical activity programs in schools and a pathway to lifetime sports.

For those interested in supporting PHIT America's national movement with a donation or partnership, go to https://phitamerica.org/donate/ Learn more about PHIT America at https://phitamerica.org

