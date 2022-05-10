NCTC Launches Connectivity Exchange, a National Network Aggregation and Sales Program for Independent Operators

Unified broadband network footprint to reach one-third of all connected buildings in the United States

LENEXA, Kan., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 independent broadband and pay-TV providers serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories today announced the launch of Connectivity Exchange, a new program that allows its member operators to compete for and win bids to provide broadband network services to national brands or large-scale RFPs through a members-only, industry-first, fully automated platform from quote to order with unified billing and support.

By joining Connectivity Exchange, NCTC's member operators can unlock new revenue opportunities by extending broadband network sales efforts to customers and markets they may not have been able to reach previously.

NCTC's members cover many of the areas of the country that are hard to reach today and with the Connectivity Exchange, buyers will more easily be able to access these locations.

Connectivity Exchange is being launched through a partnership with Connectbase, formerly known as Connected2Fiber, and Neustar services, providing best-in-class pricing and services to participating member companies. NCTC's members have already registered over six million locations with Connectbase, creating an aggregate network that is automatically surfaced to prospective wholesale network buyers using the Connectbase platform. Their world class technology platform enables NCTC members to streamline their wholesale buying and purchasing.

"By aggregating our members' individual networks, small and large, we are creating a unified network that reaches approximately a third of the buildings in the U. S. We make it easy – we are building the relationships and negotiating master service agreements with the platforms and the national buying groups, so members can focus on what they do best – delivering fantastic broadband service."

"By joining Connectivity Exchange, our member companies can avoid being overlooked when competing for broadband opportunities by national brands or large-scale RFPs. At the heart of the program is our strategic partnership with Connectbase, which gives independent broadband providers national visibility and marketability of their networks in a way they've never had before."

"The advent of NCTC into the Connectbase ecosystem represents a transformational growth opportunity for both NCTC's more than 700 members as well as the connectivity buyers within the platform," states Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "Network buyers will now be able to gain access to one of the largest sources of broadband in the country through a single agreement with NCTC. NCTC's members will be able to leverage the market-leading location insights and workflows within the platform to identify their total addressable market (both on-net and near-net locations), publish their market reach and product pricing to the industry's largest community of network buyers, and participate in the maximum amount of qualified opportunities available. This is a significant milestone for NCTC members, Connectbase, and the industry as a whole"

Connectivity Exchange is available now to all NCTC member companies. NCTC members who wish to learn more about the program or to sign up may visit connectivityexchange.org

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

For more on NCTC please visit our website: www.nctconline.org

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

