National Spine and Pain Centers to Open a Surgery Center in Texas

FREDERICK, Md. and DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Spine and Pain Centers, the nation's leading network of minimally invasive spine and pain physicians, today announced the addition of a new ambulatory surgery center in Dallas. On the heels of its recent addition of 12 new locations in the area, the move increases NSPC's presence to 19 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and results in a network of more than 130 locations in 13 states – including 25 ASCs.

Located in Greenville Medical Tower at 7150 Greenville Avenue in Dallas, the new state-of-the-art surgery center features three operating rooms and one procedure room that are equipped with the latest technology. The facility was specifically designed and built for orthopedic total joint, spine, and musculoskeletal surgeries. "At NSPC we are focused on providing physicians the training, facilities, and technology to support opioid-reducing, higher acuity procedures that can help patients regain what they have lost because of chronic pain," says NSPC's Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Wisor, MD. "This new ASC is fully aligned with that strategy and is an embodiment of our mission to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care," concluded Dr. Wisor.

Research shows that the billions of dollars spent on medical procedures each year can be reduced – without compromising quality – if they are migrated to ambulatory surgery centers. Specifically, an analysis of claims data released in 2020 shows that ASCs reduced Medicare costs by $28.7 billion from 2011 through 2018. That same analysis projects that ASCs will reduce Medicare costs by an additional $73.4 billion from 2019 to 2028. "Knowing that ASCs reduce the financial burden for both payers and patients is one of the primary reasons we continue adding these facilities to our ever-growing network," says NSPC's President, Douglas Badertscher.

Beyond the financial benefits, some also attribute the ongoing transition to ASCs to patient preference for shorter stays, decreased risk of infection, and convenience. "This latest facility will not only feature the latest medical infrastructure, it is also conveniently located to provide patients ease of accessibility," says Badertscher. Indeed, driven by physician and patient demand, the percentage of outpatient procedures performed in ASCs grew from 48% in 2010 to approximately 60% in 2019. Looking ahead, the U.S. ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to grow from $36.96 billion in 2021 to $58.85 billion by 2028.

About National Spine and Pain Centers:

For more than 30 years, NSPC affiliated physicians have been pioneers in the relief of chronic and acute pain through minimally invasive procedures and leading-edge clinical research. Today, with more than 130 locations and 1,250 medical professionals facilitating one million patient visits a year, NSPC continues to be the healthcare brand more people trust for access to pain relief providers than any other. NSPC's stated mission is to end needless human pain and suffering by facilitating world-class care. For more information, visit www.NationalSpine.com.

