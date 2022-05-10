Muniq Debuts New Balanced Nutritional Bars and Prebiotic Fiber Blend to Reboot Your Metabolism

The Gut Health Wellness Brand Launches Two New Products Helping Consumers Easily Increase Their Resistant Starch and Fiber Intake OnheGo

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muniq , the groundbreaking gut health and nutrition brand, has announced today the debut of two new product lines that further emphasize its mission of helping consumers regain control of their health: Empowerfull™ Prebiotic Fiber Blend and Muniq Balanced Nutritional Bars. Using their gut-healing resistant starch fiber blend from Muniq's original patented line of functional shakes, both the Empowerfull™ Blend and the Balanced Nutritional Bars provide a convenient solution to increasing your fiber intake to help improve gut health and to reboot your metabolism.

With 95% of Americans not meeting the minimum recommended daily fiber intake, Muniq is providing new innovative approaches to help consumers rewire their gut. The new Empowerfull™ Prebiotic Fiber Blend is an unflavored, unsweetened powder boasting eight grams of prebiotic resistant starch fiber that can easily be added to any coffee, tea, oatmeal, yogurt and more. The blend turns any meal, snack, or beverage into a filling, nutritious solution that benefits your health in countless ways. Empowerfull™ has been certified as being low in FODMAPs by Monash University, which validates that it won't cause disruptive digestive distress which is especially important for those dealing with IBS symptoms.

Following the launch of the Empowerfull™ Prebiotic Fiber Blend, Muniq has also introduced a new line of Balanced Nutritional Bars that comes in three flavors: Chocolate Brownie, Peanut Butter Chocolate & Strawberry Almond. With 10 grams of fiber and protein, while also being low in net carbs, Muniq's snack bars are a tasty way to satisfy hunger, improve gut health, stabilize blood sugar, and much more. The Muniq Balanced Nutritional Bars are also formulated with the brand's proprietary resistant starch fiber blend.

"We've been inspired by the transformational results so many in our community have experienced using our shakes to significantly improve their blood sugar control, gut health and weight. These new products are innovative ways to bring similar results to the masses," said CEO and Founder of Muniq, Marc Washington. "With so many Americans not meeting their daily recommended fiber intake, we want to help bridge that gap and help consumers rewire their metabolism through the power of resistant starch and the gut microbiome."

Muniq is pioneering breakthrough nutrition solutions to harness your gut microbiome to give you lasting control over your health. Muniq's product line contains the highest quality nutrition for blood sugar balance and overall gut health. The brand has formulated a proprietary blend of scientifically-proven prebiotic fiber featuring resistant starch to help keep your blood sugar stable, strengthen the gut and naturally produce powerful metabolic byproducts, like butyrate.

The Empowerfull™ Prebiotic Fiber Blend retails for $89 for 56 servings and the Balanced Nutritional Bars are $39 for a 12-pack box. To purchase and for more information, you can visit Muniqlife.com .

About Muniq:

Muniq, an LA-based consumer health and food-tech brand transforming health through the gut created by Uplifting Results Labs, helps people regain control of their health from the inside out with breakthrough science-based nutrition solutions. Muniq's patent-pending line of nutritional shakes effectively feed your gut with resistant starch, a powerful prebiotic fiber, to promote a healthy gut microbiome, improve the body's natural ability to manage blood sugar, satisfy hunger, strengthen immunity, and more.

