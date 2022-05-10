Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2022 EIC Investor Conference

TULSA, Okla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that Aaron Milford, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the 2022 Investor Conference hosted by the Energy Infrastructure Council at 2:20 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 16 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The session will be moderated by James Carreker, U.S. Capital Advisors equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on Magellan's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx and a replay available for at least 30 days.

In addition, management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors and research analysts during the conference. The latest investor slide deck used to facilitate these meetings also will be available at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

