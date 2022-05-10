InventHelp Presents Unique Marketing Sign (LVT-435)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw an advertising truck and thought there should be an better way to promote products," said the inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought of this idea to help market ideas to the public with a smaller and sleeker design."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented the EASY AD to provide a unique means of advertising for business owners. This sign will allows owners to post signage outside of their business or in a variety of other locations. This can help save money over time and eliminate additional money spent on multiple signs with differing content. Additionally, this sign would be customizable and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp