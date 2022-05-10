InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Heart Monitors (LGT-147)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer way to wear and protect a heart monitor," said an inventor, from North Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the ALVAD VEST. My design would prevent monitor wires from hanging out and getting hooked on various items such as door knobs."

The invention provides an effective way to house a heart monitor. In doing so, it ensures that the battery and wires are protected. It also prevents the wires from becoming hooked on various objects. As a result, it provides added comfort, safety and peace of mind. The invention features a safe and secure design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize heart monitors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

