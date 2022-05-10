InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfecting Device for Paper Currency (LUW-201)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My uncle owns a gas station and plenty of paper currency changes hands. I thought there should be a way to sanitize the money to prevent the spread of germs," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the CASH DISINFECTANT. My design eliminates the need to handle paper bills that have been exposed to dirty fingers, sneezes and coughs from others."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect paper currency. In doing so, it helps to kill germs, viruses and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for banks and commercial establishments that utilize paper currency.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

