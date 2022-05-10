IGEL Takes "The Attic" End User Computing Podcast Series Multi-Platform

The Attic Interview Series, Featuring EUC Experts and Visionaries, Now Available Everywhere You Get Your Podcasts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that its podcast series "The Attic" is now available across all major podcast stations, including Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music and more. The podcast offers an insider view of an increasingly critical part of the tech world, featuring interviews with leading end-user computing (EUC) industry innovators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders. Now, as it enters its second season, The Attic is available on both YouTube as well as on all major podcast channels.

Hosted by IGEL CEO Jed Ayres, the podcast digs deep into the remarkable origin stories of its guests, uncovering how an entrepreneurial DNA plays an early role in the lives of these leading executives. Each episode offers a freewheeling chat with major players in the EUC space, as they share their stories about how they got their start in tech, built successful companies and what they learned about leadership along the way. The podcast's title pays homage to the original attic in Bremen, Germany where IGEL first got its start 20 years ago by exploring startup and growth stories across the industry.

Tune in to listen to all eight episodes of The Attic's first season which include interviews with:

Episode 1: Mark Templeton , a towering figure in the EUC world who led Citrix to massive growth.

Episode 2: Brian Madden , legendary EUC blogger and Lead Technologist in VMware's EUC Office of the CTO

Episode 3: Tyler Rohrer , Founder of Remotely and Co-Founder of Liquidware

Episode 4: Kevin Goodman , Director of Product Management for AWS

Episode 5: Nabeel Youakim , Chief Development Officer for Tehama

Episode 6: Sanjay Poonen , EUC visionary, previously with VMware and SAP

Episode 7: Christiaan Brinkhoff , EUC influencer and Principal Product Manger and Community Lead for Microsoft Windows 365

Episode 8: Tarkan Maner , EUC entrepreneur and former Wyse CEO, Nexenta CEO and Nutanix CCO

"Famous tech companies start in humble places and the twists and turns in their growth make for fascinating stories," said Ron Bowman, Vice President, Digital and Communications, IGEL. "The Attic is a home where these stories are explored so we can all learn from the different ways the magic happens to create, accelerate and disrupt the industry. We're excited to now make this ongoing, thought-provoking and often surprising series available to everyone on their podcast channel of choice."

New episodes are added to The Attic every month. Tune in to The Attic by subscribing to the IGEL YouTube Channel or visit The Attic on PodBean for direct links to all of the ways to listen in on your preferred podcast platform.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

