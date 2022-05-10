Green Scientific Labs CEO Paul Crage Provides 2022 Milestones and Priority Initiatives in Letter to Shareholders

DAVIE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, today provided an update for its shareholders by Chief Executive Officer Paul Crage, that discusses company achievements and strategic initiatives to position the business for strong results for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

Dear Green Scientific Labs Shareholders:

When Green Scientific Labs was founded in 2018, we had one simple thesis…in the intervening years we have honed our linear focus to become the most profitable, widespread testing Company in the cannabis industry, and today I begin the letter with the utmost sense of pride for the company and its dedicated team. Keeping in mind the economic challenges that the country is facing, and the continuing regulatory headwinds the cannabis industry is enduring, I am happy to announce that the Company has met those obstacles head on and achieved some excellent milestones operationally.

We continue to add new locations, clients, build our already robust technology suite all enabling Green Scientific Labs to take our place as a multi-state operator and one of the leaders in the cannabis compliance industry.

2022 milestones thus far:

We have continued to improve methods and throughput at all locations. This focus on streamlining processes has had an immediate impact on turnaround time. Currently, we are returning results to clients in less than 3.5 days. We believe this metric exceeds all client expectations and has proven to be a great selling tool when courting new business. In terms of financial impact, this has yielded the following results – increased business, increased client satisfaction and retention, and lower cost of customer acquisition. And this is only the beginning.

Lastly, we are in the final stretch of the development of our proprietary new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and anticipate the completion of bug testing and entering the beta stage within the next 45 days. The new LIMS contains a robust set of cutting-edge features including Artificial Intelligence to ensure compliance with state regulations on COAs, real-time turnaround time (TAT) tracking to identify bottlenecks and to ensure industry-leading testing times, digital batch downloading, and real time audit logs that compile a record of events and changes within the software. We believe the new LIMS is more robust than the industry's current leading software and expect that Green Scientific Labs will be well positioned for future regulations.

As we finalize development of the LIMS, we are also nearing a full integration with Confident Cannabis. We expect this integration will give our clients the ability to view all their testing results in a single location which will address a major pain point for several of the larger MSOs that rely on Confident Cannabis as a data repository. We believe having this type of technology gives Green Scientific Labs an advantage over our competition and should lead to new business.

In conclusion, I would like to present my heartfelt thanks and gratitude towards the shareholders as well the team members for their continued support and confidence.

Yours Sincerely,

Paul Crage, CEO and Director

Green Scientific Labs

About Green Scientific Labs

Green Scientific Labs (CSE: GSL) is a leading, multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods. The company's labs perform product testing to help cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers stay compliant with state and federal regulations. Green Scientific Labs delivers superior marijuana, cannabis, hemp and CBD testing services, and provides unmatched customer service for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.greenscientificlabs.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the issuance of additional Company Shares in satisfaction of earn-out payments and the expansion of the Company's operations. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

