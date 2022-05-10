GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN "GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE" TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND'S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO

GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN "GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE" TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND'S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO

Internationally Renowned A ctor Chris Evans Is The Voice Of GODIVA's New Global Campaign Kicking Off In May

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA announces the launch of GODIVA is Chocolate, its global marketing campaign celebrating GODIVA's growth beyond its strong and storied gifting roots, becoming a more vibrant and easier to find brand. With nearly 100 years of history and a rich Belgian heritage, the iconic and beloved brand is renowned for the highest possible quality in both its premium products, ingredients, and signature packaging. GODIVA continues to evolve by listening to consumers, growing its presence in retail to be an elevated every day treat for anyone – and this new campaign is a big part of that plan.

GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN “GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE” TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND’S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to further build on our success of the past two years with the unveiling of GODIVA is Chocolate. This campaign signals an important expansion of the GODIVA premiumness to the global marketplace with exciting, relatable, creative concepts that help position our iconic brand as part of our consumers' daily lives," says Nurtac Afridi, Global CEO, GODIVA. "GODIVA elevates every moment. It's the reward you give yourself. It's the indulgence you deserve. We are excited for the GODIVA is Chocolate Campaign to bring a new way for consumers to talk about and engage with GODIVA."

GODIVA has partnered with internationally renowned actor Chris Evans (best known for his roles in "The Avengers" franchise, "Knives Out" and "Gifted," with upcoming projects to include "Gray Man" and "Ghosted") to be the voice of the new GODIVA is Chocolate global marketing campaign. Evans' approachability and charisma lend themselves perfectly to the new GODIVA brand positioning and the sentiments within the new campaign.

"I've been a fan of GODIVA for a long time and I'm honored to be the voice of their new campaign" says Chris Evans, actor and the voice of the GODIVA is Chocolate spots.

The GODIVA is Chocolate global campaign, developed in partnership with TracyLocke, showcases GODIVA as a premium treat that all of us deserve to enjoy each day with its portion control sizes, sharing packages, on-the-go convenient formats, in addition to its formal, high-end gifting boxes for special occasions. GODIVA is the only choice for your daily chocolate needs; if you want chocolate, choose GODIVA. This new global campaign clearly communicates quality, premiumness, and leadership.

GODIVA is Chocolate will feature spots across Over the Top Media, digital, social media (e.g. YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) and retail touchpoints through in store signage to reach consumers where they are. The campaign will also be featured in impactful Out of Home locations and billboards to further drive the message of the campaign. The ads will highlight GODIVA's product portfolio with four creative spots, each highlighting four of different GODIVA products, including:

Signature Mini Bars: Eight individually wrapped chocolate bars perfect for anytime, for anywhere, also taking care of the portion control

Chocolate Domes: Multisensorial and textured experience. Three Layers of Deliciousness - Creamy, Crispy, Crunchy

Masterpieces: Artfully crafted chocolates with elegant designs and luxurious fillings

Classic Gold Collection: Our new-to-market Iconic Gold collection chocolates now available where consumers shop every day.

All products are available at retailers nationwide, in the chocolate aisle where consumers shop every day and on always open GODIVA.com

For more information on GODIVA and the GODIVA is Chocolate campaign, please visit GODIVA.com. GODIVA chocolates are now available for purchase online at GODIVA.com as well as in fine retailers, supermarkets, and drugstores.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at boutique retail locations, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a promise the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

Contact:

Katherine Bartell

Account Supervisor, Lippe Taylor

kbartell@lippetaylor.com

GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN “GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE” TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND’S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO (PRNewswire)

GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN “GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE” TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND’S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO (PRNewswire)

GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN “GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE” TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND’S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO (PRNewswire)

GODIVA LAUNCHES EXCEPTIONAL GLOBAL MARKETING CAMPAIGN “GODIVA IS CHOCOLATE” TO ELEVATE ICONIC BRAND’S EXPANSION TO SATISFYING EVERY DAY WANTS, NEEDS, AND CRAVINGS AROUND THE WORLD IN ADDITION TO ITS ICONIC GIFTING AND SEASONAL PORTFOLIO (PRNewswire)

GODIVA logo (PRNewsfoto/GODIVA Chocolatier) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier