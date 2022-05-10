Fluency Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Fluency, is a next generation blockchain technology specifically designed to enable Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), digital assets and e-money payments using one platform.

LONDON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency , headquartered in London, UK and with offices in NYC, U.S. and Dublin, Ireland, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Fluency's state-of-the-art technology yields active central bank engagements & collaboration. Fluency is involved in the creation of the world's key CBDCs and payment systems supporting the European Central Bank and the Bank of England on the design and distribution of a potential digital euro and digital pound. Fluency is also part of the U.S. Federal Reserve's new FedNow Service Provider Showcase helping other organisations implement instant payments.

Fluency Awarded as Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

Fluency's Aureum technology is the future of digital payments and will have a huge innovative impact towards creating a better financial system for today and tomorrow.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Inga Mullins of Fluency will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Fluency will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Fluency to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Fluency and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are thrilled to be selected as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum among the world's most innovative companies in technology and to participate in such a well-established community of technology leaders", said Fluency's Inga Mullins. "At Fluency, we have been working on CBDC concepts with major central banks on the world's most traded currencies helping them create secure, convenient, and reliable CBDC that can seamlessly integrate with the existing payments ecosystem. Our revolutionary technology, Aureum, is our commitment to supporting all financial ecosystem stakeholders, central banks, commercial banks, FinTech's and merchants in overcoming the roadblocks to CBDC. Aureum not only fulfils all of the G7 principles, including the ability to make dual offline payments, privacy, programmability and cross-chain interoperability. It goes beyond that, it provides a unique ability to make and receive instant, near-zero cost payments, regardless of currency, channel, or form factor all on one platform, bridging CBDCs with DeFi, stablecoins, Metaverse and more"

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Fluency: Fluency is a technology company dedicated to the creation of the world's first fully permissioned and configurable multi-CBDC platform. We have developed a new infrastructure that can assist central banks in building their own CBDC networks while also providing necessary tools for financial institutions and enterprises to build user-friendly services on top of it.

Fluency Aureum, being the flagship product, is designed to provide an on-ramp for building CBDC platforms and bridging them together to existing payment networks including both traditional banking and alternative finance.

For banks and issuers, they'll be able to plug into Aureum, integrate their existing infrastructure and be enabled to do things like issue CBDC-linked payment services and take use of cross-chain interoperability protocol for universal payment access allowing use of digital national currencies, stablecoins, NFTs, Metaverse and more.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

