DUKE'S MAYO SAUCES UP VIRTUAL RESTAURANT CONCEPT

Opens Sauce Shack in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke's Mayonnaise is launching a virtual restaurant in Raleigh called Duke's Sauce Shack. It will be available exclusively on Doordash and Uber Eats across the triangle, starting May 10th.

Duke’s Sauce Shack customers can dip, dunk, or drench their chicken however they please, mixing and matching or doubling up to create their own fun sauce-centric experience.Photo Credit: PDQ (PRNewswire)

The menu, designed by Chef Mark Cates from Duke's, ranges from crispy chicken sandwiches to tenders or nuggets, but one thing is clear, sauces are the hero. Customers can dip, dunk, or drench their chicken however they please, mixing and matching or doubling up to create their own fun sauce-centric experience. The condiment lineup includes 14 choices ranging from the brand's classic and flavored mayos, to Southern Sauces, mustards, the Signature Sauce dip cup, and more.

"When someone hears Duke's, they automatically assume you're talking about mayonnaise, but we're so much more than that," said Chef Mark Cates from Duke's. "We've slowly been expanding and perfecting our portfolio, and we couldn't be more excited for Duke's Sauce Shack to give Raleigh a taste."

While this is the brand's first restaurant concept, restaurants have always been integral in engaging consumers and chefs for Duke's. Whether that's a fine dining establishment or grab-and-go. Duke's has worked to expand those relationships through a new series called House of Twang , featuring the back of the house. Duke's hopes they can grow these relationships through extended product offerings and unique, full-service solutions.

"Although Duke's is in many kitchens across the country, it often plays a supporting role," said Duke's Brand Marketing Manager of Mayohem, Rebecca Lupesco. "Building on the new ghost kitchen trend allows us to directly connect with customers, spotlighting our products in bold, southern, and fun ways."

Duke's Sauce Shack will run through July, with four ghost kitchens operating across Raleigh. To check out the menu and delivery range, customers can visit dukesmayo.com/pages/dukessauceshack or follow along via Duke's Instagram page.

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram.

