Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Promising pre-clinical data generated for CRB-601 across several tumor models as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy

IND submission for CRB-601 is on-track for the first half of 2023

Expanding immuno-oncology pipeline through strategic transactions remains key priority

Cash and investments on hand of $86.8 million funds operations into the first quarter of 2024

NORWOOD, Mass., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), an immunology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

Anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies (mAb) program targeting the inhibition of TGFβ is progressing on schedule.

A lead candidate, CRB-913, has been selected for the CB1 inverse agonist program. In animal models of diet-induced obesity, CRB-913 induced weight loss and impacted multiple metabolic parameters, both as monotherapy and in combination with semaglutide and tirzepatide. Corbus is seeking partnerships to advance CRB-913 into clinical studies.





The National Institutes of Health sponsored Phase 2 study of lenabasum in systemic lupus erythematosus has completed its last patient visit and the clinical database has been locked. The Company is awaiting topline results. Corbus is pursuing potential partnerships to fund further development of lenabasum.





A detailed update on the Corbus pipeline can be found in the most recent Corporate Presentation available at: ir.corbuspharma.com/presentations

"We are executing our plan to transform Corbus into a company with a novel and diversified immuno-oncology pipeline. We're excited about the first data to come out of our integrin program and for the opportunity to present it at scientific conferences. We look forward to entering the clinic in 2023," commented Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "We are actively engaging in business development activities with the goal of expanding our immuno-oncology pipeline while monetizing our ECS assets through new partnerships."

Financial Results for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $9.4 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.08, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately $16 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $0.14, for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses decreased by $7.5 million to approximately $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $16 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily attributable to decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, and an overall reduction in compensation expense.

As of March 31, 2022, the company has $86.8 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations into the first quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus is an immunology company committed to connecting innovation to our purpose of improving lives by developing new medicines that target the nexus between the immune system and cancer. Corbus' current pipeline includes anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ and small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com . Connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57,026,334



$ 25,006,632

Investments



29,094,916





72,640,520

Restricted cash



192,475





192,475

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,161,860





2,365,010

Total current assets



88,475,585





100,204,637

Restricted cash



477,425





477,425

Property and equipment, net



2,210,426





2,392,696

Operating lease right of use assets



4,436,376





4,609,110

Other assets



75,275





46,385

Total assets

$ 95,675,087



$ 107,730,253

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Notes payable

$ 440,815



$ 767,938

Accounts payable



2,696,810





1,782,277

Accrued expenses



5,496,406





10,093,312

Derivative liability



133,710





133,710

Operating lease liabilities, current



1,171,858





1,136,948

Current portion of long-term debt



5,178,107





3,093,344

Total current liabilities



15,117,706





17,007,529

Long-term debt, net of debt discount



13,728,413





15,636,275

Other long-term liabilities



22,205





22,205

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



5,651,480





5,956,217

Total liabilities



34,519,804





38,622,226

Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021



—





—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,

125,255,881 and 125,230,881 shares issued and outstanding at March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



12,526





12,523

Additional paid-in capital



420,483,456





418,891,713

Accumulated deficit



(359,171,006)





(349,733,764)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(169,693)





(62,445)

Total stockholders' equity



61,155,283





69,108,027

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 95,675,087



$ 107,730,253



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Revenue from awards

$ —



$ 647,824

Operating expenses:











Research and development



3,286,236





10,720,823

General and administrative



5,230,923





5,341,197

Total operating expenses



8,517,159





16,062,020

Operating loss



(8,517,159)





(15,414,196)

Other income (expense), net:











Other income (expense), net



(193,351)





(15,094)

Interest income (expense), net



(458,909)





(646,550)

Change in fair value of derivative liability



—





(6,000)

Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net



(267,823)





16,672

Other income (expense), net



(920,083)





(650,972)

Net loss

$ (9,437,242)



$ (16,065,168)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.08)



$ (0.14)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding,

basic and diluted



125,243,242





116,344,900















Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (9,437,242)



$ (16,065,168)

Other comprehensive income (loss):











Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities



(107,248)





(28,765)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



(107,248)





(28,765)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (9,544,490)



$ (16,093,933)



