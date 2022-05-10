Aliro Quantum Selected as a 2022 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

Aliro is at the Forefront of the Next Technological Revolution, Building Entanglement-based Quantum Networks and the Quantum Internet

BOSTON , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliro Quantum , the first pureplay quantum networking company, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum . Aliro Quantum is co-founded by Professor Prineha Narang and spun out of her NarangLab at Harvard University. The company was selected as a 2022 Technology Pioneer for enabling quantum networks for quantum secure communications, clustered quantum computing, quantum sensing, and ultimately the quantum Internet.

Just as today's Internet led to a revolution in computing and society more broadly, the quantum Internet is expected to have a profound impact on how we live our lives. Aliro is the first pure-play quantum networking company in the US, building and scaling quantum networks, towards the future quantum Internet.

"Powerful quantum systems such as those we are pioneering at Aliro will enable breakthroughs in energy, medicine, materials science and other novel applications we have yet to imagine," said Jim Ricotta, CEO and Chairman of Aliro Quantum. "Recognition by the World Economic Forum is significant validation of the team's hard work developing the foundational technologies needed for quantum networks and the quantum Internet, and we look forward to contributing to the World Economic Forum's work in this area. Our VC investors have identified quantum networks as a massive and disruptive opportunity, and we are already engaged with a number of major commercial and government organizations to build their next generation networks"

Recognized as a leading Young Scientist by the World Economic Forum for her work in quantum science and tech in 2018, Narang, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for Aliro, added: "When we founded Aliro in 2019, our mission was to make quantum technology accessible, a mission that drives us as we build out the Aliro quantum networking stack to unlock the power of quantum networks and the quantum Internet. Today Aliro is leading the charge in entanglement-based quantum networks, enabling quantum secure communications, clustered quantum computing and quantum sensing. Our work stands to realize the promise of quantum tech at scale!"

Professor Narang will be discussing the roadmap to scalable quantum systems and the key role of quantum networks as a featured speaker at the upcoming Commercialising Quantum conference hosted by The Economist May 17 - 19. The event will focus on the near-term scope of quantum advantage, a theme that is underscored by Aliro's selection as a 2022 Technology Pioneer.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers program recognizes early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which include innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms. Information about this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

"We're excited to welcome Aliro Quantum to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Aliro and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

About Aliro

Aliro Quantum is a quantum computing and networking company that spun out of NarangLab at Harvard University. Aliro is leading the charge on quantum network development by offering the foundational technologies needed for organizations around the world to build scalable and powerful distributed quantum systems. Aliro has put together a team of world-class experts in quantum and classical networking.

Aliro is working with industry and academic partners through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the NSF Center for Quantum Networks (CQN), and the NSF Quantum Leap Challenge Institute Hybrid Quantum Architectures and Networks (HQAN). Aliro is partnering with leading quantum hardware vendors including IBM, Honeywell Quantum Solutions (now Quantinuum), and Rigetti Computing. To learn more, visit www.aliroquantum.com .

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

