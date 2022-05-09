New Air Purifier from Coway and fuseproject, the Airmega Icon, is "Eye Candy" for Interior Design Lovers

New Air Purifier from Coway and fuseproject, the Airmega Icon, is "Eye Candy" for Interior Design Lovers

The Airmega Icon is a premium air purifier model with a wireless charging station that doubles as a stylish, space-saving side table alternative using fabric and wood finish

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Can a top-performing air purifier also be a beautiful accent piece? Coway , a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, is betting that's why consumers and businesses will be drawn to the Airmega Icon as it launches today – the first model on the market to feature a wireless charging station that doubles as a stylish, space-saving side table alternative.

(PRNewswire)

Made with a wood finish and neutral palette, the Airmega Icon was designed in partnership with fuseproject , the world-renowned multidisciplinary design firm behind category-changing wellness and smart home products, including the Frame TV for Samsung, August Smart Locks, and FORME Life AI-Powered Fitness Mirror. The teams analyzed consumer feedback on the Airmega 400, a previous model co-created by Coway and fuseproject, to inform the Airmega Icon's modern, multi-functional design. This new model was designed around an ethos to deliver a wellness product that is also a beautiful and practical object in the home. In contrast to the utilitarian and plastic category, the elegant Icon presents itself discreetly and subtly, but with power and efficacy. "We were inspired by design ethos commonly applied to furniture, and set out to create a model that improves health, but also serves as a beautiful and practical showpiece," explained fuseproject CEO and Founder Yves Béhar. "Rather than imposing a boxy or round plastic object that stands out as utilitarian technology, the Airmega Icon's design uses new geometry to fit into spaces discreetly and elegantly. The refined materials, textile and wood finish, neutral color palette of gray and pink tones, and furniture feet add beauty to any environment."

All UX elements and features were designed by fuseproject. To integrate with living spaces, the Airmega Icon's design features a disappearing interface beneath the wood finish that only engages when the user's hand approaches to adjust the purifier's settings. A subtle and elegant touch-surface displays in a lightweight font data to communicate the air purifier's efficacy and status. Programmable LED lighting illuminates below, offering customization options to the user.

Air purifiers are household and business staples, accelerated by growing global awareness about the harmful health impacts of breathing in air contaminated with allergens, bacteria, mold, and viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic heightened these risks, fueling rising demand for air purifiers from businesses and consumers alike.

Hyun Joo Song, head of Coway's design center, added "Even though air purifiers are more essential than ever, they're often hidden away in a corner because they don't mesh with interior decor. The Airmega Icon is not an eyesore – it's eye candy. As the market matures and consumers place greater emphasis on aesthetics, we're motivated by the challenge to innovate products that improve health and appeal to the senses, without sacrificing performance."

Coway's air-purifiers are consistently recognized as best-in-class, earning top-ranking spots from The New York Times's Wirecutter review site multiple times. The Airmega Icon has a powerful 3-stage HyperCaptive™ filtration process that includes a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter and Green True HEPA™filter. The product can remove 99.999% of ultra-fine particles down to 0.01 microns, which is smaller than most bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold and pollen. In initial tests conducted by Wirecutter, the Airmega Icon removed 99.6% and 97.4% of smoke particles in 30 minutes at high and medium speeds, respectively.

The Coway Airmega Icon offers additional convenient features such as:

Covers up to 649 square feet, more than double the average U.S. living room size.

Compact size (Dimensions: 22.3 x 8.8 x 21.4 in.) that allows for a much lower profile and flexibility in room placement, measured with the height of a bed in mind.

Soft, neutral-toned fabric that is water and stain resistant, making it durable for dual-use as a charging station.

Real-time air quality indicator with LED color display that changes depending on pollution level.

Smart modes (auto, sleep, eco) that automatically adjust the three-level fan speeds based on room's air quality conditions.

Night light sensor that detects light intensity in a room and automatically dims when in Smart mode.

Filter replacement indicators.

The Airmega Icon has received several honors and accolades from design industry experts, including recognition in home and furnishing categories in Fast Company's Innovation By Design Awards, International Design Excellence Awards, Core 77 Awards, Good Design Awards, Spark Awards, and International Design Awards.

Later this year, Coway will unveil the Airmega IconS, the wifi-connected version of the Airmega Icon, which allows consumers to use the Mobile IoCare app and voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

The Airmega Icon is immediately available at www.cowaymega.com for $649.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Our obsession with home health began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms, and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering, and innovation, amassing over 5,000 intellectual property rights in all.

The Coway R&D Center, an environmental technology research institute, has 366 researchers, developing technologies around all aspects of life. The center also serves as our environmental quality, design, and cosmetics institute. Whether researching billions of data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for every body shape, or employing twenty-three certified water sommeliers—when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more information, please visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com .

About fuseproject

fuseproject was founded in 1999 by Swiss designer, entrepreneur, and educator, Yves Behar. The multidisciplinary design studio collaborates with partners globally to deliver category-changing products and experiences in technology, robotics, furniture, and consumer goods. fuseproject's unparalleled design offerings extend beyond physical delivery to include design strategy, graphics and branding, product naming, UI/UX, and experiential built spaces. Our notable collaborations with renowned partners include Herman Miller, Movado, Samsung, Puma, Issey Miyake, Prada, SodaStream, Nivea, The Ocean Cleanup, and Fabien Cousteau's Proteus Ocean Group (POG).

Media Contact: Coway@codewordagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coway USA Inc.