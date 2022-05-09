McGraw Hill Publishes the 21st Edition of Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine

Trusted reference source is used by millions of medical students, faculty, and physicians around the world to continue their learning

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced the publishing of the 21st edition of Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, the foremost, leading medical reference worldwide for medical and healthcare students, faculty, and practitioners. Now available in the United States and Canada, the new edition of Harrison's will be released globally beginning on June 3, 2022. The release of the print edition coincides with the launch of the digital version of the content online. The full text and accompanying multimedia resources are accessible on both AccessMedicine and AccessPharmacy. These comprehensive online medical resources provide a complete spectrum of knowledge from the best minds in medicine, with essential information accessible anywhere and on any device for physicians, residents, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and medical students.

New Content

The 21st edition of Harrison's has been extensively updated with brand new content, covering important and evolving issues such as Approaches to Diagnostic Accuracy and Efficiency, Opposition to Vaccination, Machine Learning and Augmented Intelligence in Clinical Medicine, Precision Medicine and Clinical Care, and a new chapter on Regulation and Dysregulation of the Immune System, among many other new chapters. The 21st edition also includes the latest clinical information on COVID-19, emerging approaches to treatment across the range of cancers, the latest clinical guidelines and treatment approaches to multiple sclerosis, and evidence-based management guidance to nearly all diseases seen in internal medicine training and practice.

Renowned Authors

Written and edited by the world's top experts in their respective fields—Joseph Loscalzo, Anthony Fauci, Dennis Kasper, Stephen Hauser, Dan Longo, and J. Larry Jameson--this new edition provides carefully synthesized recommendations for clinical care across internal medicine, based on updated clinical guidelines and trials, and the evidence behind the recommendations.

Clinical Expertise

The 21st edition focuses on accurate and essential coverage of the clinical presentation, pathogenesis, diagnosis, and treatment of disease, and includes vital updates on all important developments in pathophysiology, clinical therapeutics, and diagnostic methods and technologies. Comprehensive content on the cardinal manifestations of disease is essential for learning and teaching the skills of clinical reasoning and medical decision making.

"Harrison's is among the most trusted medical resources for medical students and clinicians worldwide and has been for more than 65 years," said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw Hill Professional. "Our contributors and editors have done so much to advance clinical medicine through their medical practices, research, and education of students, and we are privileged to work with such an outstanding group of medical experts to create the go-to book on internal medicine."

This 21st edition is a comprehensive and accessible resource that comprises 4,200 pages in two volumes with more than 2,000 illustrations, 1,300 quick reference tables, and a renowned collection of practical decision trees and algorithms. The full color format reproduces the range of Harrison's clinical, pathological, and radiographic images in faithful detail.

"Harrison's is intended for learners throughout their careers," commented Joseph Loscalzo MD, PhD, and editor-in-chief of the 21st edition. "This is reflected in our focus on the art and science of medicine for new students, on the approach to signs and symptoms for students and trainees, and on the latest coverage of disease mechanisms, diagnostic strategies, and clinical therapeutics for all who care for patients. The editors and contributors have rigorously curated and synthesized the vast amount of information that comprises internal medicine into a highly readable and accessible two volume book. The publication of the 21st edition of Harrison's is a true milestone – and reminds us that we are all perpetual students with a commitment to lifelong learning."

Available in print, eBook, and online at AccessMedicine and AccessPharmacy, this edition of Harrison's presents readers with the expertise of the very best in pathophysiology, clinical reasoning, and patient management.

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is the leading education partner for millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

