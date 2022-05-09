Marlōn Hall recognized as an InvestmentNews 2022 Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award Winner

CHICAGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Chicago native, Marlōn Hall, founder of the Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD), as a 2022 Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award winner. Marlōn Hall and 14 others were chosen, from over 120 nominations, by a committee at InvestmentNews, for recognition of their ability to inspire others from diverse backgrounds to join, flourish and bring their true selves to work in the financial services industry.

"Growing up in the Roseland neighborhood in south Chicago, I learned early to focus on the outcome, versus distractions or the grind. AWD focuses on positive outcomes for black wholesalers." –Marlōn Hall

InvestmentNews is proud to introduce its fifth annual Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recognition program. These awards help tell the stories of individuals using their success and leadership to implement, and advocate for, diversity and inclusion within financial services.

"Our 2022 InvestmentNews Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards recognize those promoting and building diversity within the field of financial advice. This award recognizes the importance of creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for all," said Brittney Grimes, editorial special projects manager at InvestmentNews. "The honorees selected are exemplary leaders in their efforts to increase diversity within the financial advice sector."

Marlōn Hall, and all 2022 honorees, were highlighted in the InvestmentNews April 4 issue, and online at dandiin.com . The awards are presented live in NYC on May 11th.

About Association for Wholesaling Diversity

The Association for Wholesaling Diversity, a 501(c)(3), is the world's first and only advocacy group for African American financial services wholesalers serving all firms, channels, products, and regions. Founded in 2016 by Marlōn Hall, AWD today boasts over 600 members focused on building and strengthening the black wholesaling community, continuous improvement of their wholesaling craft through workshops and mentorship, ongoing career advancement of their members, and recruiting black talent into the wholesaling career path through academic outreach.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews, part of Bonhill Group PLC, is a leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisor community since 1998. Editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge allow InvestmentNews to educate, inform and engage influential financial advisors. Through its weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos, podcasts, and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive, up-to-the-minute news and actionable intelligence, empowering advisors to better serve clients and run their businesses.

Contact: Snow Marlonsson, admin@diversityinwholesaling.com

