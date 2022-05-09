Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Overview for the First Quarter 2022:

Total revenue was $62.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $66.8 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.8 million, or a $0.32 loss per share, as compared to $12.4 million, or a $0.27 loss per share, for the same quarter of 2021, and $13.3 million, or a $0.28 loss per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.2 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We maintained positive top line momentum during the first quarter of 2022, which we believe is a trend that will continue into the second quarter and back half of 2022. In our well completions and drilling services segments, pricing and utilization rates continue to increase and grow revenue in a favorable commodity environment with elevated activity. Similarly, strong industry tailwinds persist in the infrastructure space where we continue to compete for new project work. During the first quarter of 2022, the revenue contribution from our infrastructure services segment increased as a percentage of our total revenue and we are seeing an increasing number of opportunities in this segment. I am proud of our team's commitment and hard work to mitigate the myriad of external challenges in today's economic environment as we remain disciplined with our spending to continue to improve Mammoth's cost structure and enhance value for our stockholders."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $23.0 million, or approximately 37% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $30.2 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $19.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2021 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $23.9 million on 699 stages for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $23.0 million on 445 stages for the same quarter of 2021 and $21.3 million on 891 stages for the fourth quarter of 2021. On average, 1.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter of 2021 and 1.6 fleets during the fourth quarter of 2021. As of May 5, 2022, we were operating three of our six pressure pumping fleets.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $8.7 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company sold approximately 329,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $21.44 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 171,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.83 per ton during the same quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 270,000 tons of sand at an average price of $17.84 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.9 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase is due to an increase in utilization for Mammoth's directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $18.0 million for the same quarter of 2021 and $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021 Cash expenses:









Compensation and benefits $ 2,983

$ 4,694

$ 3,685 Professional services(a) 3,637

581

(2,383) Other(b) 1,906

2,342

1,994 Total cash SG&A expense 8,526

7,617

3,296 Non-cash expenses:









Bad debt provision(c) (99)

10,125

12 Stock based compensation 241

282

241 Total non-cash SG&A expense 142

10,407

253 Total SG&A expense $ 8,668

$ 18,024

$ 3,549





a. Certain legal expenses totaling $2.8 million and $5.4 million were reclassified to Other, net for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in professional fees is primarily due to an increase in legal expenses for matters related to ongoing operations. b. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. c. The bad debt provision for the three months ended March 31, 2021 includes $10.0 million related to the Stingray Pressure Pumping and Muskie contracts with Gulfport.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 14% for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to 27% for the same quarter of 2021 and 6% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $8.1 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $86.0 million and $11.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $7.5 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of March 31, 2022, Mammoth had total liquidity of $19.6 million.

As of May 5, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $6.9 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $84.7 million. As of May 5, 2022, the Company had $10.3 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $7.5 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021 Infrastructure services(a) $ 398

$ 189

$ 153 Well completion services(b) 801

508

1,135 Natural sand proppant services(c) —

408

55 Drilling services(d) 2

37

1 Other(e) 60

102

25 Eliminations (79)

(96)

— Total capital expenditures $ 1,182

$ 1,148

$ 1,369





a. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for directional drilling equipment for the periods presented. e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

We anticipate that our capital expenditures for 2022 will be approximately $12 million.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Central time (6:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss its first quarter financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc

investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions; demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the current Russian/Ukrainian military conflict on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlement with MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to continue to comply with, or if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual noncompliance with certain financial covenants and comply with other terms and conditions under our recently amended revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,118

$ 9,899 Short-term investment

1,763

1,762 Accounts receivable, net

411,931

407,550 Receivables from related parties, net

313

88 Inventories

10,358

8,366 Prepaid expenses

9,086

12,381 Other current assets

628

737 Total current assets

442,197

440,783









Property, plant and equipment, net

161,005

176,586 Sand reserves

64,628

64,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,675

12,168 Intangible assets, net

2,366

2,561 Goodwill

11,717

11,717 Deferred income tax asset

5,180

8,094 Other non-current assets

3,679

4,342 Total assets

$ 702,447

$ 720,892 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 38,780

$ 37,560 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

55,750

62,516 Current operating lease liability

5,710

5,942 Current portion of long-term debt

1,486

1,468 Income taxes payable

42,950

42,748 Total current liabilities

144,676

150,234









Long-term debt, net of current portion

87,458

85,240 Deferred income tax liabilities

1,431

865 Long-term operating lease liability

5,731

5,918 Asset retirement obligation

3,943

3,720 Other long-term liabilities

10,364

11,693 Total liabilities

253,603

257,670









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,184,065 and

46,684,065 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

472

467 Additional paid in capital

538,457

538,221 Accumulated deficit

(87,352)

(72,535) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,733)

(2,931) Total equity

448,844

463,222 Total liabilities and equity

$ 702,447

$ 720,892

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 53,667

$ 42,691

$ 46,262 Services revenue - related parties 274

14,986

104 Product revenue 8,357

6,982

10,867 Product revenue - related parties —

2,145

— Total revenue 62,298

66,804

57,233











COST AND EXPENSES









Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of

$15,355, $18,989 and $15,953, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, March

31, 2021 and December 31, 2021) 46,567

42,062

41,572 Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and

accretion of $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, March 31,

2021 and December 31, 2021) 135

109

134 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of

$1,792, $2,137 and $1,943, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, March 31,

2021 and December 31, 2021) 7,778

5,909

4,581 Selling, general and administrative 8,668

17,831

3,549 Selling, general and administrative - related parties —

193

— Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 17,167

21,146

17,916 Impairment of goodwill —

—

891 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

665 Total cost and expenses 80,315

87,250

69,308 Operating loss (18,017)

(20,446)

(12,075)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)









Interest expense, net (2,349)

(1,225)

(2,528) Other income, net 9,237

7,123

4,813 Other expense, net - related parties —

(515)

— Total other income 6,888

5,383

2,285 Loss before income taxes (11,129)

(15,063)

(9,790) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,688

(2,623)

3,507 Net loss $ (14,817)

$ (12,440)

$ (13,297)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0, ($42) and $0, respectively, for the

three months ended March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021) 198

168

16 Comprehensive loss $ (14,619)

$ (12,272)

$ (13,281)











Net loss per share (basic) $ (0.32)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.28) Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.32)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.28) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 46,845

45,932

46,683 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 46,845

45,932

46,683

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (14,817)

$ (12,440) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 241

344 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 17,167

21,146 Amortization of debt origination costs 186

142 Bad debt (recoveries) expense (99)

10,125 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (593)

(615) Deferred income taxes 3,481

(5,061) Other 535

558 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (3,898)

23,437 Receivables from related parties (225)

(14,611) Inventories (1,992)

664 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,404

3,105 Other current assets - related parties —

(2,228) Accounts payable 1,041

(4,285) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,013)

(8,516) Income taxes payable 201

2,469 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,381)

14,234







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (1,182)

(1,148) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,038

1,457 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (144)

309







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 37,550

1,500 Repayments of long-term debt (35,317)

(15,617) Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (868)

(330) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (629)

(577) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 736

(15,024) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 8

25 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,781)

(456) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,899

14,822 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,118

$ 14,366







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 1,754

$ 1,093 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 6

$ (32) Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,707

$ 1,964

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



Three months ended March 31, 2022 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 23,009 $ 23,630 $ 8,347 $ 2,852 $ 4,460 $ — $ 62,298 Intersegment revenues — 244 832 3 272 (1,351) — Total revenue 23,009 23,874 9,179 2,855 4,732 (1,351) 62,298 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 18,887 21,839 7,788 2,372 3,594 — 54,480 Intersegment cost of revenues 16 1,031 — 160 70 (1,277) — Total cost of revenue 18,903 22,870 7,788 2,532 3,664 (1,277) 54,480 Selling, general and administrative 4,645 2,039 828 292 864 — 8,668 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,314 6,444 1,795 1,680 2,934 — 17,167 Operating loss (4,853) (7,479) (1,232) (1,649) (2,730) (74) (18,017) Interest expense, net 1,542 371 162 104 170 — 2,349 Other (income) expense, net (9,587) (49) (79) — 478 — (9,237) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,192 $ (7,801) $ (1,315) $ (1,753) $ (3,378) $ (74) $ (11,129)

Three months ended March 31, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 30,200 $ 22,901 $ 8,705 $ 919 $ 4,079 $ — $ 66,804 Intersegment revenues — 54 — 14 640 (708) — Total revenue 30,200 22,955 8,705 933 4,719 (708) 66,804 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 27,377 9,003 5,862 1,604 4,234 — 48,080 Intersegment cost of revenues 45 394 — — 269 (708) — Total cost of revenue 27,422 9,397 5,862 1,604 4,503 (708) 48,080 Selling, general and administrative 3,739 10,612 2,049 422 1,202 — 18,024 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 6,667 6,683 2,140 2,165 3,491 — 21,146 Operating loss (7,628) (3,737) (1,346) (3,258) (4,477) — (20,446) Interest expense, net 669 254 93 63 146 — 1,225 Other (income) expense, net (6,486) 439 (794) (9) 242 — (6,608) Loss before income taxes $ (1,811) $ (4,430) $ (645) $ (3,312) $ (4,865) $ — $ (15,063)

Three months ended December 31, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 19,714 $ 21,251 $ 10,849 $ 963 $ 4,456 $ — $ 57,233 Intersegment revenues — 25 — 69 414 (508) — Total revenue 19,714 21,276 10,849 1,032 4,870 (508) 57,233 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,096 16,443 4,601 1,363 3,784 — 46,287 Intersegment cost of revenues 31 321 — — 156 (508) — Total cost of revenue 20,127 16,764 4,601 1,363 3,940 (508) 46,287 Selling, general and administrative (1,017) 2,164 1,243 309 850 — 3,549 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,380 6,709 1,946 1,812 3,069 — 17,916 Impairment of goodwill 891 — — — —

891 Impairment of other long-lived assets 665 — — — — — 665 Operating loss (5,332) (4,361) 3,059 (2,452) (2,989) — (12,075) Interest expense, net 1,613 419 183 116 197 — 2,528 Other (income) expense, net (4,131) (121) 18 23 (602) — (4,813) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,814) $ (4,659) $ 2,858 $ (2,591) $ (2,584) $ — $ (9,790)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets, interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2022

2021

2021 Net loss $ (14,817)

$ (12,440)

$ (13,297) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 17,167

21,146

17,916 Impairment of goodwill —

—

891 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

665 Stock based compensation 241

344

242 Interest expense, net 2,349

1,225

2,528 Other income, net (9,237)

(6,608)

(4,813) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,688

(2,623)

3,507 Interest on trade accounts receivable 9,862

8,158

9,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,253

$ 9,202

$ 17,210

Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2022

2021

2021 Net income (loss) $ 125

$ (4,240)

$ (5,992) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,314

6,667

4,380 Impairment of goodwill —

—

891 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

665 Stock based compensation 98

138

100 Interest expense 1,542

669

1,613 Other income, net (9,587)

(6,486)

(4,131) Provision for income taxes 3,067

2,429

3,175 Interest on trade accounts receivable 9,862

8,673

9,571 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,421

$ 7,850

$ 10,272

Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2022

2021

2021 Net loss $ (7,801)

$ (4,430)

$ (4,659) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,444

6,683

6,709 Stock based compensation 87

83

80 Interest expense 371

254

419 Other (income) expense, net (49)

439

(121) Interest on trade accounts receivable —

(514)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (948)

$ 2,515

$ 2,428

Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2022

2021

2021 Net (loss) income $ (1,315)

$ (645)

$ 2,858 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,795

2,140

1,946 Stock based compensation 34

64

39 Interest expense 162

93

183 Other (income) expense, net (79)

(794)

18 Interest on trade accounts receivable —

(1)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 597

$ 857

$ 5,044

Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2022

2021

2021 Net loss $ (1,753)

$ (3,312)

$ (2,590) Depreciation expense 1,680

2,165

1,812 Stock based compensation 5

38

5 Interest expense 104

63

116 Other (income) expense, net —

(9)

23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36

$ (1,055)

$ (634)

Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2022

2021

2021 Net (loss) income $ (3,999)

$ 187

$ (2,915) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 2,934

3,491

3,069 Stock based compensation 17

21

18 Interest expense, net 170

146

197 Other expense (income), net 478

242

(602) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 621

(5,052)

332 Adjusted EBITDA $ 221

$ (965)

$ 99





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Mammoth defines adjusted net loss as net loss before impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Mammoth defines adjusted basic and diluted loss per share as loss per share before the effects of impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2021

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net loss, as reported $ (14,817)

$ (12,440)

$ (13,297) Impairment of goodwill —

—

891 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

665 Adjusted net loss $ (14,817)

$ (12,440)

$ (11,741)











Basic loss per share, as reported $ (0.32)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.28) Impairment of goodwill —

—

0.02 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

0.01 Adjusted basic loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.25)











Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (0.32)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.28) Impairment of goodwill —

—

0.02 Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

0.01 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.32)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.25)

View original content:

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.