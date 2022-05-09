InventHelp Presents Vehicle Germ Barrier (CHK-162)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was Lyft driver and got very sick by contracting the flu from a passenger," said the inventor from Chicago, Ill. "I wanted to create a panel that could be easily placed in the car to separate the driver and passenger from passing germs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented SAFE RIDE that provides drivers protection against germs and diseases. This device would intercept germs from other coughing, talking and sneezing passengers in the backseat. It would prevent the spread of diseases like the highly-contagious coronavirus and help avoid sickness and possible death. Additionally, this would be user friends, lightweight, washable and collapsible for easy storage when removed.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp