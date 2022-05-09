GR0 Appoints Paul Teddy SEO Director

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, the fastest-growing SEO agency in the United States, today announced that Paul Teddy has joined the company as new SEO Director. In his new role, Teddy will be responsible for leading GR0's SEO department, managing and streamlining operations, and enhancing company growth at a strategic level. Teddy will report to GR0 Co-founders, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Miller, and Chief Growth Officer, Jonathan Zacharias.

Teddy comes to GR0 from Wpromote where, as Senior Director of SEO, he was responsible for team leading, mentoring, and training, as well as developing tools and automation processes to improve SEO delivery across the department and industry. Prior to Wpromote, Teddy was the SEO Lead for Emarketed, and before that, Teddy spent nearly five years as SEO Department Manager for SLS.

"With a 301% YoY growth rate from 2020 to 2021, it's imperative that we find the best and brightest talent in the business – both to help us maintain our level of service and to help us scale the business to even greater heights," said GR0 Co-founder and CEO, Kevin Miller. "Teddy is exactly that. He possesses a unique and highly technical skill set and comes to the table with years of industry experience. We're so lucky to have him."

Founded in 2020 against all odds at the start of a global pandemic, GR0 has managed to quickly win over brands with its three-pronged approach to SEO that marries content writing with backlink acquisition and on-page optimization. GR0's growing client base includes a mix of hot startups and established national brands such as Olivers, Jack Mason, Genexa, Opendoor, AdQuick, Comrad, Pumpkin, Public Rec, M13, Venus Fleur, and many more.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, GR0 is an award-winning digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer and business-to-business startups and established brands. GR0 empowers these brands to build powerful online brands using a highly technical, best-in-class approach that delivers value and experience to consumers, and engagement and sales for brands. For more information, please visit: https://gr0.com/

