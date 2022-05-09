Connectbase Partners With Vertek To Automate The Quote To Activate Process For Connectivity Providers

COLCHESTER, Vt., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertek , a leading provider of innovative end-to-end telecom solutions for carriers, MSPs, channel partners and more, today announces a partnership with Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Vertek's Order to Activate service delivery solution will be integrated with Connectbase's industry-leading Quoting platform, which currently serves over 240 network service providers. The combined solution automates the end-to-end quote to activate operations for connectivity providers, improving speed and customer experience while ensuring order accuracy and transparency.

Connectbase's Quoting platform for connectivity providers reduces quoting time by up to 50% while ensuring location-level visibility and management of over 5800 network service providers around the world. The resulting quotes that move to orders can be passed to Vertek's platform via APIs to allow customers to quote and order circuits as needed and manage all network details via one powerful platform. Vertek's proprietary technology delivers circuits up to 35% faster than traditional processes as the solution limits rejections and triggers escalations early to ensure milestones and delivery schedules are met.

"We are thrilled to partner with Connectbase to provide the connectivity industry an innovative solution to automate connectivity buying with our end-to-end delivery across all selected carriers," says Jorge Reis, Chief Strategy Officer at Vertek. "As Connectbase brings intelligence and automation to the entire network buying process, Vertek offers an added layer of efficiency within a single platform, further eliminating swivel chair management of multiple platforms and data sources."

Vertek's Order to Activate is carrier agnostic and stores all key data fields and circuit inventory, KMZs, quotes and more with seamless integrations, modifications and network management.

"Connectbase remains steadfast in our focus on elevating connectivity quoting, and the addition of Vertek as a partner is a perfect fit for our mission," comments Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. "Vertek's Order to Activate solution is a very strong complement to our quoting capabilities as it provides real-time visibility into circuit routes and management, elevating the customer's overall connectivity purchasing experience."

For more information on Vertek, visit www.vertek.com , and visit www.connectbase.com to learn more about Connectbase.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

About Vertek

Vertek provides innovative technology solutions that optimize end-to-end telecom operations for carriers, MSPs, channel partners and more. As a trusted telecom partner for more than 30 years, Vertek's robust portfolio includes a turn-key telecom operations center that accelerates speed-to-market for voice, data and layer 3 products. Vertek's team of experts has 300+ years of cumulative telecom experience delivering industry-leading solutions, including telecom operations, managed cybersecurity, agile software development, SD-WAN and more. For more information, please visit www.vertek.com .

