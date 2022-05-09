CAMILA CABELLO TO HEADLINE SHOW-STOPPING UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL OPENING CEREMONY PRESENTED BY PEPSI®

- GRAMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED, MULTI PLATINUM, AND CHART-TOPPING SINGER/SONGWRITER WILL TAKE TO THE PEPSI STAGE LIVE IN PARIS ON MAY 28TH AHEAD OF THE WORLD'S MOST WATCHED ANNUAL SPORTING EVENT -

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- #PLAYTOINSPIRE -- Today, UEFA and Pepsi® are excited to reveal that GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter, Camila Cabello will headline this year's UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi. Now in its sixth year, the Opening Ceremony will see the 'Bam Bam' 'Señorita,' and 'Havana' hitmaker take centre stage to kick off one of the world's biggest sporting events and bring the energy and atmosphere of the UEFA Champions League final to millions of viewers tuning in around the world.

The 5-minute performance is set to be a breath-taking carnival-themed celebration, brought to life through a stunning display of costumes, dancers and musicians, choreographed to deliver a high-energy spectacular to fans in the stadium, and at home, live from the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday 28th May. The Opening Ceremony production will see her perform a medley of her chart-topping hits alongside new releases from the highly-acclaimed third studio album 'Familia'.

Camila Cabello commented: "I'm so excited to be taking to the stage at UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world - I can't wait!"

To announce Camila's performance at the UEFA Champions League final, Pepsi shared a short video via its YouTube channel offering a glimpse of what fans can expect in Paris. In the clip, Camila is surrounded by a developing avenue of playful animations and floral patterns, which take inspiration from the iconic Oaxaca carnival in Mexico. The vibrant colours have purposefully been used to channel the feeling of togetherness and celebrate people of all walks of life coming together, showcasing how the power of music and sport can unite people all around the world.

Pepsi's Global Marketing Vice President, Eric Melis said: "Pepsi has been working with UEFA to build the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016 and we're delighted to be returning to live stadium shows and bringing Camila Cabello to the stage this year. Pepsi has a long and rich heritage in entertainment and this year's show will not disappoint as we bring elements of Camila's Latina spirit to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year."

Each year, the Opening Ceremony sees some of the hottest music artists in the world put on an electrifying, show-stopping performance that brings huge buzz to the UEFA Champions League final in true Pepsi style. The 2022 Opening Ceremony is no different and will be running across the international Pepsi trademark, which includes Pepsi, Pepsi Black / MAX and Diet Pepsi.

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein commented: "We are excited to be collaborating with our long-standing partners at Pepsi for yet another highly entertaining Opening Ceremony performance at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, these events always provide the ultimate cross-pollination of sport and music which we know fans love to watch – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the world's most popular artists and she will help us to build on our fans' excitement for the Opening Ceremony performance with a show football fans will never forget."

Camila is also among several music and football talent who will be supporting #Football4Refugees, an appeal launched by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to unite the global football community to raise funds for displaced people around the world. Last week, Pepsi announced that it will be the first global brands to partner with UNHCR, and PepsiCo's philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, donated $1million to #Football4Refugees bringing the company's total humanitarian relief pledged to the global refugee crisis to nearly $15 million. Camila will support the initiative by participating in the brand's 'Pass It On' social initiative, which will see the singer post a short clip across her social channels encouraging her online followers to donate to the cause. More information can be found via https://donate.unhcr.org/global/en/football4refugees

This year's UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony performance will air in over 200 countries and territories around the world, just minutes before the biggest game in European club football gets underway. Fans will be able to tune in to watch the show via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA TikTok and YouTube channels.

For more information and updates on the final, follow Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter . Join the conversation online with #PlayToInspire.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About Camila Cabelllo

Diamond-certified multi-GRAMMY® Award-nominated Cuban-born singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Camila Cabello pushes popular music and culture beyond boundaries and borders. She has broken one ceiling after another and made history in the process. She has notably emerged as "the first Hispanic woman to reach RIAA Diamond status" with her Billboard Hot 100 #1 smash "Havana" [feat. Young Thug]—which also stands out "as the most-streamed song of all-time by a female artist." She has garnered dozens of awards, including two Latin GRAMMY® Awards, five American Music Awards, and a Billboard Music Award. In 2018, her full-length debut album, Camila, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went platinum. It received a GRAMMY® nomination in the category of "Best Pop Vocal Album" as "Havana (Live)" picked up a nod for "Best Pop Solo Performance." With the success of the triple-platinum single "Never Be The Same," she made history yet again as "the first artist ever to land two multi-format number one singles with the first two singles from a debut album." During 2019, she teamed up with Shawn Mendes for "Señorita." The multiplatinum anthem scored a nomination for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" at the GRAMMY® Awards. Her sophomore full-length, ROMANCE, ascended to platinum status. In its wake, she would be the "first female artist since Adele to triple up atop Billboard's Hot 100, Top 200, and Artist 100 charts." However, most recently, Camila made her most important, irresistible, and inimitable artistic statement to date with her third full-length album, Familia, release in April of 2022.

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, the Foundation is focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water, and economic opportunity. It strives for tangible impact globally through strategic partnerships and programmes - collaborating with industry peers, local and international organisations, and employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter and are of global importance.

About #Football4Refugees

The #Football4Refugees appeal was created by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to unite the global football community in raising critical funds to provide humanitarian assistance such as protection, shelter and other survival essentials for refugees displaced by conflict and persecution.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, protects people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. We work in over 130 countries, protecting millions of people by responding with life-saving support, safeguarding fundamental human rights, and helping them build a better future.

