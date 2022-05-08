Cipia Announces Yehuda Holtzman as New CEO

Cipia's board of directors selects Yehuda Holtzman to lead Cipia's expansion amid the major surge in demand for in-cabin sensing solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), a computer vision AI in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced Yehuda Holtzman as its new CEO. The Board of Directors selected a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO with rich experience in both private and public tech companies, to replace retiring, outgoing CEO David Tolub, who led Cipia through its shift to the automotive market as well as the company's recent IPO.

Holtzman brings over 25 years of business, technological and managerial experience as a CEO of technology and communications companies to lead Cipia. In his most recent role, Holtzman served as CEO of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTI), a global provider of near field communication (NFC) and cashless payment solutions. In prior years he served as CEO of Mobilogy, overseeing its sale to the American ESW Capital fund.

An experienced entrepreneur Holtzman was also a co-founder of the software company ExploreGate, where he served as CEO from 2012 to 2016, as well as co-founder of MobileAccess, where he served as President of the company through its acquisition by Corning Incorporated In 2011.

Holtzman has a master's degree in management from Ben-Gurion University and a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering from the University of Brighton in England. He will take over for David Tolub, who has served as CEO of the company over the past three years, and announced his retirement last month. Tolub successfully navigated Cipia through major company milestones, including the shift to the in-cabin automotive industry, rapidly becoming one of the leading suppliers in the field globally, as well as its IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange last November.

"On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Cipia family, I would like to thank David for his wonderful leadership over the past three years, and I congratulate Yehuda on joining the company as its new CEO," said Professor Eli Talmor, Executive Director of the Cipia's Board. "Yehuda brings with him proven experience and successful leadership of companies in the fields of wireless technology and automotive fleets. I believe that the combination of his business, financial and technological experience, will greatly contribute to the realization of Cipia's vision and strategy, and continue to position and grow the company as a leading global player in the auto-tech market in the coming years."

"I am excited to join Cipia as the company enters such a crucial time in the driver monitoring industry," said Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia. "It's a great privilege for me to be a partner in fulfilling Cipia's vision to combat the dangers of our driving experience and ultimately save lives. I believe that the Cipia team and technologies are world class and have the potential to become the global leaders for DMS in the automotive market. I look forward to contributing my experience to its continued success, in fruitful collaboration with the company's board, management and staff."

"It has been a privilege to lead Cipia over the past number of years," said David Tolub, outgoing CEO of Cipia. "I'm very proud of all of our accomplishments and how in three short years we have grown the company into a leader in the in-cabin sensing market, on par with long-standing global companies. I congratulate Yehuda Holtzman on his appointment, and believe that he is a first-rate selection with the experience to lead Cipia as it expands its operations into important global markets."

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10 - a driver monitoring and video telematics device for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stands behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology. Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility, and its solutions are already on the road in commercial and private vehicles models today.

