Monterey County Jail and WellPath Sued Once Again For Alleged Wrongful Death of Inmate

MONTEREY, Calif., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys for the family of Carlos Patino Regalado filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Monterey County Jail and Wellpath after Carlos was found dead as the result of suicide stemming from alleged negligent care by the facility and staff.

On March 19, 2021, Carlos passed away as the result of injuries suffered in a suicide attempt just six days prior. He was arrested roughly one month before on various charges and both medical and jail staff were made aware that he suffered from serious psychological ailments. Carlos was taken on and off suicide watch on several occasions before his death, according to the complaint.

"We have to remember that these are people. Carlos was a person who needed and deserved to be treated with care and compassion," said attorney Elise Sanguinetti. "His death is the direct result of the negligence of jail and Wellpath staff."

On the day the attempt was made, Carlos had been on suicide watch only hours earlier as he had just returned from the hospital due to a psychiatric emergency. However, the watch was discontinued, and he was placed in an isolation cell. The cell contained a number of hanging points. Inmates suffering from mental health issues, including suicidal ideation, should not be placed in a cell where there is access to hanging point, especially when the inmate is left alone, as Carlos was. In addition, the complaint alleges he was not provided adequate medical and mental health attention or monitoring.

The lawsuit was brought by his mother for wrongful death as well as civil rights violations, medical malpractice, and negligence.

"The jail and Wellpath have been on notice for years regarding the dangers of putting someone like Carlos in an isolated cell with hanging points, but they just keep doing it. It is especially egregious knowing he just returned from the hospital for a mental health crisis and should have been on suicide watch," said attorney Jamie Goldstein. "Monterey County Jail and Wellpath continue to ignore inmates' Constitutional rights, and it's costing them their lives."

The case is Ana Regalado Patino v. County of Monterey, et al., United States District Court, Case No. 5:22-cv-01564.

