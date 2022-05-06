TrueCar Named in the Top 100 Most Consumer-Centric Companies of 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, announced its inclusion in a list of Top 100 Most Customer-Centric Companies of 2022 by a notable Forbes contributing writer.

The rating is based on five categories including COVID response, having a customer experience mindset, approach to community and environmental responsibility, employee experience and innovation.

"These companies have a customer focus in everything they do, from how they treat employees to how they innovate and serve their local communities," said Blake Morgan, author of the listing. "The companies I've recognized are not just known for great customer experience, they excel at being a great place to work, have high customer satisfaction, achieve culture awards and receive innovation recognition," Morgan added.

This honor complements recognition TrueCar received earlier this year from DrivingSales, receiving two "Top-Rated" awards in the 11th annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards . TrueCar received a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the New Car Leads and Used Car Leads categories, as determined by the thousands of auto dealers who are part of the DrivingSales.com community.

"Being recognized for both our consumer and dealer experience is meaningful for everyone at TrueCar, as we continue to advance a modern day, two-sided marketplace in automotive," said Mike Darrow, TrueCar CEO and President. "We continually work to make the shopping experience, from initial research to purchase through our dealer network, easier and more efficient for dealers and consumers," Darrow said.

TrueCar recently introduced TrueCar+, its online car buying platform, which will enable consumers to explore, confirm and complete their car purchase with a dealer, and arrange financing and delivery from the convenience of home. Consumers will also have the option of completing any portion of the transaction at a TrueCar Certified Dealer, based on their shopping preference. This provides consumers more flexibility with the car buying experience and simplifies the transaction by moving more of the purchase process online.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

